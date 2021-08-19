MISSOULA — Whitefish's Shawn Tucker built a two-stroke lead on the golf course after the first day of the Montana State Men's Mid-Amateur Championship on Thursday in Polson.

Tucker carded a 5-under 67 by sinking six birdies compared to just one bogey. He leads Missoula's Akku Acharya, who shot a 3-under 69 to stand alone in second place heading into the second of three rounds.

There's a four-way tie for third at 2-under 70. The group includes Missoula's Bill Dunn, Missoula's Bob Hasquet, Libby's Joe Cielak and Bozeman's Chris Goldan.

Sitting in a three-way tied for seventh at 1-under 71 are Kalispell's Tommy Lindell, Whitefish's Brad Grattan and Ennis' Marshall Bettendorf. Making par and in a tie for 10th are Helena's Kelly Casey and Big Sky's Drew Vanyo.

