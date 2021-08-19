MISSOULA — Whitefish's Shawn Tucker built a two-stroke lead on the golf course after the first day of the Montana State Men's Mid-Amateur Championship on Thursday in Polson.
Tucker carded a 5-under 67 by sinking six birdies compared to just one bogey. He leads Missoula's Akku Acharya, who shot a 3-under 69 to stand alone in second place heading into the second of three rounds.
There's a four-way tie for third at 2-under 70. The group includes Missoula's Bill Dunn, Missoula's Bob Hasquet, Libby's Joe Cielak and Bozeman's Chris Goldan.
Sitting in a three-way tied for seventh at 1-under 71 are Kalispell's Tommy Lindell, Whitefish's Brad Grattan and Ennis' Marshall Bettendorf. Making par and in a tie for 10th are Helena's Kelly Casey and Big Sky's Drew Vanyo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.