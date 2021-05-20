HELENA — Charlotte Sanddal has lived a full life. She grew up in the Al Capone dominated streets of Chicago, served as an Aviation Machinist Mate in the Navy from 1942-45 as part of the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Services program, and retired from her job in social work after a complete career in 1972.
Now, at the age of 98, Sanddal is continuing to add to her decorated efforts in the water as a swimmer. It was an activity Sanddal picked up from a good friend a number of years ago and one that has brought many distinctions and honors her way.
She has been credited with at least 10 national records, multiple dozen regional and state records and Sanddal even owns a FINA world record in the 95-99 age group in the 200-meter individual medley.
Earlier this year, Sanddal swam the equivalent to just over 13 football fields in an hour as part of the 2021 U.S. Masters Swimming 1-hour ePostal National Championship. Sanddal is a member of a local chapter of the US Masters Swim program called Big Sky Masters Swimming.
“I think, to tell you the truth, swimming is what keeps her going,” Sanddal’s friend and Masters coach Peggy Stringer said. “She is an amazing person. She is a veteran, she’s college educated, she’s done it all.”
That group — coached by Paul Landes and Stringer — pulled together over 45 swimmers, mostly from Helena, and had them swim as many laps in a pool as they could in an hour. After roughly a month of gathering results, the group turned in a combined distance of over 147,000 yards and placed third in the country out of more than 100 clubs that entered the event.
“There’s a big country out there, and if people can just get out and get busy -- it’s really easy to swim -- you just have to get in the water and do it,” Sanddal said. “All the swimmers are so friendly. They just make you feel comfortable and welcome and happy you’re in the group. They encourage you and pat you on the back. We have Paul and we have Peggy and we are so fortunate to have people with that attitude.”
Sanddal finished first in her age group — again — as the entire Big Sky group saw 14 swimmers finish top-ten in their respective age classifications. After Sanddal topped the 95-99 age group and Helena High senior Robert Wagner bested the 18-24 group, both were distinguished as national champions.
“People were eager to do the hour swim this year,” Stringer said. “There were a number that hadn’t done it before. It’s somewhat challenging to swim continuously for an hour. We had the oldest swimmer and the youngest swimmer of any team to swim the hour swim.”
This was not the first year members of the Big Sky Masters competed in the event, but it was the first time a major push was initiated to get a Montana-based team high up on the national leaderboard. The group finished third out of three “large clubs” that entered, but still turned in a top-three total distance nationally after swimming the equivalent of nearly 84 miles.
“Gobsmacked is probably the best word I could come up with,” Landes said. “Everybody was amazed. The swimming culture in Montana is not like California or in Illinois or Florida, but this is a big deal and they recognize it and the people that didn’t do [the swim] recognize it.”
Bracketed by a high school senior who has a Division I swim scholarship in Wagner and one of the oldest active swimmers in the country in Sanddal, Big Sky Masters had 21 women and 15 men over the age of 50 turn in distances for the event.
Landes himself finished fifth in the 70-74 age group while Donn Livoni came in second in the 75-79 age range. Louise Albershardt was the seventh-best swimmer on the women’s side in the 60-64 group and Patricia Hastings swam 2,225 yards competing as an 86-year-old.
“It’s a way to generate some tradition within the swimming community, not just here in Helena, but in Montana,” Landes said. “We did grab some people out of Hamilton and got them to participate. Everybody had a blast. It was pretty fun.”
While many people competed in the swim for the first time, Sanddal is no stranger to one-hour swims or what others would deem challenging swims for her at her age. Those associated with the Helena swimming community have numerous tales of Sanddal completing swims that would tire a much younger person, but that is just who she is.
“Charlotte is this wonderful little old lady who is kicking butt for her age group, just doing amazing,” Wagner said. “I think she’s the only one out there, so the fact that she’s doing that speaks volumes.”
Sanddal is active, not only in the swimming community, but in everything from kayaking to snowshoeing and hiking. She said staying in shape and maintaining freedoms like driving herself around town is at the “top of her list” and activities like swimming and interacting with those in the Helena workout group are what keeps her getting up and out the door every morning.
“[She] really inspires me because I’m afraid after college I won’t want to swim anymore just because I’ll be done competing,” Wagner said. “What she’s doing, it shows me that I don’t have to be done, I can continue.”
If not for the Helena Ridley Masters, the local workout group under the Big Sky Masters and Montana Masters Swimming umbrellas, outlets for those who enjoy swimming with others would be limited in the area.
Stringer started the Helena group not long ago, but has been with the masters swim program for a number of years. Since then, she has seen the swimming community in Montana continue to grow as people see the fun, friendship and fellowship that can be had in swim groups.
“The people in our swimming community are amazing,” Stringer said. “They support each other and they inspire each other. Each individual that swims is very, very supportive of everyone else. We work as a group and we’ve got all levels and everybody supports everyone else and makes sure we all cheer for one another.”
For as long as Sanddal lives, she will continue being someone people love to be around. She is such an inspiration to those around her that Stringer even named the “Charlotte Sanddal Inspirational Swimmer Award” after her friend and long-time swim buddy.
Turning 99 in September, Sanddal would compete in the next one-hour swim as a member of the century club, and you can bet she will be driving herself to the pool.
