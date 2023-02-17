BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have found a new practice facility.
The second-year Champions Indoor Football League team will open training camp early next week at the Eagle Seeker Community Center, formerly the Shrine Auditorium.
Players began reporting to Billings Friday and the Outlaws — who play their home games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark — are especially happy to have found a new home to practice at Eagle Seeker Community Center on Broadwater Avenue. The Outlaws formerly practiced at the Billings Sports Plex, which was sold in November to a family entertainment company based out of Colorado.
The Billings-based Native American Development Corporation purchased the Shrine property in midtown Billings last October.
“There is a huge space that allows us to have a full practice,” said Outlaws owner Steven Titus. “We can practice kicking there and have storage there. Everything the Sports Plex had and more.”
Titus said that others also utilize the Eagle Seeker Community Center and that the team is looking forward to meeting and interacting with those members of the community and also spreading the word about Outlaws football.
“There are other groups that use space in the facility as well, so we have the opportunity to do outreach we didn’t have at the Sport Plex,” said Titus, who enters his first full-year of ownership with the team.
Titus, who splits his time between Billings and Gillette, Wyoming, is a lawyer and owns a law firm in Gillette. The 35-year-old Titus, who was raised in Casper, Wyoming, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, said he is excited about the Outlaws’ chances this season.
The Outlaws open the season March 10 at Omaha, Nebraska, before playing their first home game March 20 against Topeka (Kansas) at the Metra.
“I am excited. I am ready for it,” said Titus of the Outlaws beginning the 2023 campaign. “It’s going to be a great season. We’ve talked about it so long, I don’t want to say it crept up on us, but it was 3 months, 2 months, 1 month away. It’s unreal.”
While Billings will officially start its season March 10, the Rapid City Marshals of the CIF play an exhibition game when they host the Fargo (North Dakota) Invaders Sunday.
“Indoor football is back,” said Titus.
Billings has been busy assembling a roster and inviting players to camp. One of the recent interesting signings is Tomas Newman, Titus said, explaining he played outdoor football in Mexico last season and “flew under the radar and is very talented.”
Titus said the coaching staff is still exploring the options of where Newman may play — possibly kickoff returns or running back — but “he may be the fastest kid in indoor football. He’s extremely talented.”
Overall, Titus is just glad that it won’t be long and fans will be filing into Metra to catch a game.
“We are excited for them (the players) to be here and to get the practice facility finalized,” he said.
What do the players make per game?
Titus said CIF teams can have 35-player rosters to open camp and must trim the rosters to 25 players before the first game.
The salary cap this season in the CIF is $4,500 per team per week to be divided among the players on the roster. Meals, with the help of local businesses partners, and housing for the players at a local hotel are provided by the Outlaws.
The Outlaws are also helping players find jobs to supplement their income.
“Coach (Kerry) Locklin has been meeting with businesses and we’ll have practices around their work schedules,” Titus said.
