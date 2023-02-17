Billings Outlaws vs. Wyoming Mustangs

Billings Outlaws quarterback Jamario Benson, who became the starter late in the 2022 season, is one of the players listed on this year's roster on the team's website. Billings will begin training camp early next week for the upcoming Champions Indoor Football league season. 

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have found a new practice facility.

The second-year Champions Indoor Football League team will open training camp early next week at the Eagle Seeker Community Center, formerly the Shrine Auditorium.

