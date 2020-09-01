BILLINGS — Yellowstone Christian College in Billings has announced the hiring of Jazmyne Santiel as an assistant women’s basketball coach.
Santiel, 22, comes to YCC following a standout career at Nebraska Christian College in Papillion, Nebraska. She will assist head coach Kyle Spencer, who is also the YCC athletic director.
During her senior season at NCC in 2019-20, Santiel, a guard, averaged 27.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while leading to the Sentinels to a regional championship and a berth in the National Christian College Athletic Association national tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Santiel is originally from Indio, California. She is the sister of Yellowstone Christian head men’s basketball coach Jamil Santiel.
The Centurions are scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on Oct. 16 at home against American Indian College of Arizona.
