MISSOULA — The YMCA Riverbank Run is back for its 50th year, and the 2022 race will offer an in-person event on April 30, as well as a virtual option leading up to the race.
“The YMCA Riverbank Run is a Missoula tradition and it’s incredible to think that our community’s original footrace is turning 50,” race director Keri McHugh said in a news release. “Missoula is a running town. With so many races out there, it’s a testament that we’re out here celebrating 50 years of the YMCA Riverbank Run. We feel grateful to have the support of the Missoula community.”
More than 2,000 people participate in the Riverbank Run annually. Racers can choose from the 1 Mile, 5K and 10K races, or they can earn bragging rights by running all three in the Riverbank Run’s signature event, the Trifecta. The race will start and end in Midtown at the Missoula Family YMCA due to the Higgins Avenue/Beartracks Bridge construction project.
“We’re proud to offer a competitive race and fun run for all in our community. Sponsors make that possible,” McHugh said. “Races start at $12 for youth and $35 for individuals, and everyone gets a commemorative race shirt. We also offer the Riverbank Run Grade School Challenge through local elementary schools, which is a fun way for school-age kids to get involved.”
The YMCA Riverbank Run is the Missoula YMCA’s second-largest fundraiser. All race proceeds stay in Missoula, and support the Y’s scholarship program to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate.
Registration for the 50th annual YMCA Riverbank Run is going on now at riverbankrun.org. The in-person event will be Saturday, April 30, at the Missoula Family YMCA at 3000 S. Russell St. Virtual racers have between now and April 30 to run and upload their race results.
A number of local businesses sponsor the race. Returning sponsors include title sponsor, Providence, as well as Stockman Bank, the Good Food Store, Runner’s Edge, WYR Clothing, Western Montana Clinic, Sprinkler Maniac and the University of Montana.
“We’re thrilled to have so many returning sponsors that support our race year after year,” McHugh said. “We’re also pumped to welcome three new enthusiastic sponsors: Elite One Source, SCHEELS Missoula and Valley Physical Therapy.”
