MISSOULA — At last year's Zoo Town Open disc golf event, tournament director Brian Bjortomt had a fundraising goal to help replace the baskets at the Blue Mountain course.
They earned enough to replace all 18, and he is excited as anyone to show off the new equipment at this weekend's 16th annual Zoo Town Open.
This year Bjortomt hopes to raise money to replace all of the rubber tee boxes with turf ones. And one of the most exciting parts, for him, is the tournament is back to a normal schedule now that it is about to have its second straight showing after 2020 forced it to be canceled.
"It's so nice to be able to get back into a rhythm," he said. "It's nice to be able to start getting people trained up and volunteers getting excited and to start building our tradition back up again. Zoo Town was a big thing for a long time and it's exciting to start building it back up to what it was."
The tournament will open Saturday at Blue Mountain, then will wrap up Sunday at the Pattee Canyon course, where the forest service thinned trees that made shots a bit precarious for golfers a season ago. It wasn't anything too challenging, but the cuts should make some holes a bit less rage inducing.
"It looks a lot prettier and it should play a little more forgiving for the players this year," Bjortomt said.
As for the turnout, Bjortomt said there isn't as many big-time pro players set to compete. But registration maxed out minutes after it went live 2 1/2 months ago.
While the best of the best may not make it out, Bjortomt said there is a rising group of youth players who have shown plenty of potential. The junior field — players 15 and under — is the largest it has ever been.
"We still have room for junior players, too," he said, adding juniors may sign up as late as 8:30 a.m. at Pattee Canyon Sunday morning.
Bjortomt sees the youth movement as a result of Zoo Town Open working with nonprofit Edge Disc Golf, which aims to make disc golf accessible in schools in order to help it grow into a more fleshed out and realized competitive sport.
"It's really exciting to see that next generation up and coming," he said. "And, oh boy, some of them are really good."
