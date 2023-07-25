MISSOULA — The pride swelled in manager Tim Gray’s voice as he addressed his Zootown softball team under the setting sun Tuesday.

The Garden City’s 16-and-under team had just gone toe-to-toe with the undefeated squad from Hawaii at the Little League Senior Softball West Regional. Zootown even brought the tying run to the plate in the final inning but eventually left the Dale Clawson Complex with a silver medal.

Zootown finished the five-day tournament with a 7-2 record. Its only losses came to Hawaii, which finished with a perfect 9-0 mark to advance to the World Series in Delaware next week.

Zootown made it one round further than last year, when it lost in the semifinals. This year, Sydney Goldbar launched Zootown into the title game with a walk-off home run for a 9-7 victory over Arizona in a semifinal Tuesday morning

“You have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. Absolutely nothing,” Gray told his team. “You played a-frickin-mazing. Not once in any game did I ever think we did not have a chance. There was times where I was suspect. But not once did I not think we had a chance.

“You guys represented Missoula. You represented your families. You represented Zootown. And you represented us. I couldn’t be prouder. We had three girls hit their first home runs ever. We hit dingers that went forever. We had little hits that we turned into three or four runs. And you blew my heart out of my chest running the bases. You guys had an amazing tournament.”

Zootown took a 2-0 lead in the first when Goldbar crushed a two-out, two-run home run to center field through the wind that was blowing in toward home plate. The team had a chance to stretch its 2-1 lead, but a diving catch led to an unassisted double play by third baseman Lii Brown to escape a bases-loaded situation in the fourth.

Zootown held onto a lead until the top of the fifth inning, when a four-run frame led to a 5-2 deficit. The team responded as Ella Wingo lofted a lead-off home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth. Piper Whitman almost followed with another extra-base hit, but left fielder Shelby Baguio made an impressive catch at the fence.

After Hawaii tacked on two runs in the sixth, Goldbar scored on a wild pitch to get Zootown within 7-4 in the seventh. Briella Wilson caused a hush among the Hawaii fans when she sent a ball to center field with runners on first and second, but the result was a game-ending catch.

It was another tight contest between the teams after Zootown lost to Hawaii, 8-7, in pool play Saturday. The teams were tied 6-6 after six innings that game.

“I think both teams were pretty disciplined,” Gray said. “They both wanted it pretty bad. You play to the level of your competition and that’s a dang good team right there. They are solid. My hat’s off to them big time. They don’t make any mistakes. Sometimes in this game it’s who makes the fewer mistakes.

“I knew we would hit the ball. I knew we would put it in play. But they made plays. The girl in left field caught a ball of Piper’s tailing away from her. The girl at third made the diving catch double play. That’s high-level ball right there.”

After the team speech, Gray hugged his teary-eyed players who were in their final year of eligibility. He told them how much he wanted to get them to the World Series this year.

Zootown is still in search of its first trip to the World Series since 2017. The team qualified for the national tournament four straight seasons from 2014-17, finishing second in 2014 and winning gold in 2015.

Zootown returns 10 players next season, including power hitters Goldbar and Haley Sellers, the latter of whom won the home run derby during the opening ceremony each of the past two seasons, according to Gray. The four players who will age out of the program are Brooke Schaffer, Irene Griswold, Eden Gilder and Rachel Taylor, he noted.

“It does give me real high hopes for next year,” Gray said of his team’s performance. “We’re going to lose some key individuals. Brooke behind the plate was phenomenal. She’s just solid back there. Irene, she’s just incredible at shortstop. Very seldom does a ball not get thrown to first when it’s hit to her. She’s just really good. And they’re all just solid young ladies.”