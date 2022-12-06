2022 Class C cross country champions - Manhattan Christian Eagles (copy)

Nate TeSlaa is coach of the year in two sports after guiding Manhattan Christian to both the boys and girls Class C cross country championships for the third year in a row.

 LINDSAY ROSSMILLER, 406mtsports.com

FORT SHAW — Manhattan Christian boys and girls cross country coach Nate TeSlaa is the 2022 Montana Coaches Association Coaches of the Year for both fall sports, the organization announced Tuesday.

Manhattan Christian also had a third winner in volleyball coach Hanna VanDyk.

Missoula Hellgate and Helena Capital were double winners: Hellgate girls cross country coach Anders Brooker and boys soccer coach Jay Anderson, and Capital football coach Kyle Mihelish and boys golf coach Casey Lyndes.

In all 24 coaches were chosen. To qualify, coaches must be MCA members (none of the semifinal coaches in Class A boys soccer are members).

The winners:

Football

Class AA: Kyle Mihelish, Helena Capital

Class A: Derek Lear, Lewiston-Winnett-Grass Range

Class B: Pat Duchien, Florence-Carlton

8-Man: Matt Triplett, Belt

6-Man: Jim Goltz, Bridger

Volleyball

Class AA: Kelly Grossman, Billings West

Class A: Anita Foster, Billings Central

Class B: Iona Stookey, Huntley Project

Class C: Hanna VanDyk, Manhattan Christian

Boys Cross Country

Class AA: Casey Jermyn, Bozeman

Class A: Richard Menicke, Whitefish

Class B: Chris Eichert, St. Ignatius

Class C: Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian

Girls Cross Country

Class AA: Anders Brooker, Missoula Hellgate

Class A: Cindy Farmer, Hardin

Class B: Jennifer Crago, Columbus

Class C: Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian

Boys Golf

Class AA: Casey Lundes, Helena Capital

Class A: Jim O'Neil, Laurel

Girls Golf

Class AA: Jon Kelly, Billings Senior

Class A: Owen Burch, Hamilton

Boys Soccer

Class AA: Jay Anderson, Missoula Hellgate

Girls Soccer

Class AA: Dan Lochridge, Missoula Sentinel

Class A: Nolan Trafton, Billings Central

