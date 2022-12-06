FORT SHAW — Manhattan Christian boys and girls cross country coach Nate TeSlaa is the 2022 Montana Coaches Association Coaches of the Year for both fall sports, the organization announced Tuesday.
Manhattan Christian also had a third winner in volleyball coach Hanna VanDyk.
Missoula Hellgate and Helena Capital were double winners: Hellgate girls cross country coach Anders Brooker and boys soccer coach Jay Anderson, and Capital football coach Kyle Mihelish and boys golf coach Casey Lyndes.
In all 24 coaches were chosen. To qualify, coaches must be MCA members (none of the semifinal coaches in Class A boys soccer are members).
The winners:
Football
Class AA: Kyle Mihelish, Helena Capital
Class A: Derek Lear, Lewiston-Winnett-Grass Range
Class B: Pat Duchien, Florence-Carlton
8-Man: Matt Triplett, Belt
6-Man: Jim Goltz, Bridger
Volleyball
Class AA: Kelly Grossman, Billings West
Class A: Anita Foster, Billings Central
Class B: Iona Stookey, Huntley Project
Class C: Hanna VanDyk, Manhattan Christian
Boys Cross Country
Class AA: Casey Jermyn, Bozeman
Class A: Richard Menicke, Whitefish
Class B: Chris Eichert, St. Ignatius
Class C: Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian
Girls Cross Country
Class AA: Anders Brooker, Missoula Hellgate
Class A: Cindy Farmer, Hardin
Class B: Jennifer Crago, Columbus
Class C: Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian
Boys Golf
Class AA: Casey Lundes, Helena Capital
Class A: Jim O'Neil, Laurel
Girls Golf
Class AA: Jon Kelly, Billings Senior
Class A: Owen Burch, Hamilton
Boys Soccer
Class AA: Jay Anderson, Missoula Hellgate
Girls Soccer
Class AA: Dan Lochridge, Missoula Sentinel
Class A: Nolan Trafton, Billings Central
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.