HELENA — Myke Hermsmeyer of Missoula and Kara Wolfe of Helena were the first winners of the Last Chance Graveler mountain bike race, which made its debut in Grizzly Gulch outside of Helena on Sept. 11.
Hermsmeyer finished the 93-mile course from Grizzly Gulch to Basin and back through Clancy in 6 hours and 12 minutes.
“Even though I thought I knew what Helena has to offer in terms of single-track around town, the Last Chance Graveler opened my eyes to how much there is left to explore on its extensive networks of dirt roads," Hermsmeyer said. "Gravel racing is a booming sport right now around the country and I think the race offers a classic Montana route that a lot of cyclists would enjoy testing themselves on.”
Wolfe finished in 8 hours, 26 minutes.
“What a great experience to participate in Helena’s inaugural Last Chance Graveler," she said. "Helena has some of the best gravel roads out there and the race organizers did the area’s offerings justice with a route that’s as challenging as it is scenic.”
More than 20 racers from around Montana and as far away as Michigan the first gravel race hosted by Helena United Cycling. They experienced a 40-degree temperature swing as they went from downtown Helena through Lump Gulch to Chessman Reservoir before heading up Rimini and down into Basin.
Next came a climb on High Ore Road through Comet before a technical descent into Corbin. Racers faced another climb and descent into Clancy before winding their way back to Helena.
Altogether, the course featured more than10,000 feet of climbing.
Said race director Ira Miller: "For several years, I have wanted to share a special part of the amazing gravel roads around Helena that most never see as part of an event where riders could challenge themselves, not just in distance or hours in the saddle, but also through terrain that tests their bike handling skills and techniques.”
Sponsors included Bike Helena, Hammer Nutrition and the Montana Bicycling Guild along with a host of volunteers.
“I hope that we can build on this success and make the Last Chance Graveler a great grassroots gravel experience for all riders," Miller said.
Cash purses and prizes for each participant were included.
