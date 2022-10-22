MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate standout center Alex Covill has made a verbal commitment to play basketball for the Washington State women's team starting in 2023-24.
Her mom, former Montana Lady Griz player Angella (Bieber) Covill, confirmed the news to 406mtsports.com on Saturday. The 6-foot-6 Covill has been a catalyst for the past three seasons and led the Knights to the State AA championship game the past two seasons.
As a junior last winter, Covill was dominant despite dealing with frequent double teams. During the regular season, she led the state in points per field goal attempts (1.79) and field goal percentage (.729).
Becoming more aggressive and assertive, Covill ranked second in field goals made per game (5.37) and fifth in points per game (13.2). She also knocked down her free throws, ranking 11th in free throw percentage (70.9) and 14th in free throws made per game (2.44).
Covill, whose father, Nate Covill, also played for the Montana Grizzlies and had a stint as an assistant coach for the Lady Griz, repeated as a first-team all-state player and made the State AA all-tournament team in March. She was a second-team all-conference player as a freshman when the Knights lost in the state semifinals.
Angella Covill shared the following message on Twitter:
"We have been so blessed to be part of her journey and are so excited to see her experience some of the best days of her life, the relationships, experience, personal and athletic growth, and sisterhood that she will get to be a part of! Go Cougs!"
Alex Covill was reportedly recruited by a good number of programs, including Boise State, Utah and Montana State.
