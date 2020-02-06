high school gym gymnasium stockimage

Girls basketball

Loyola 58, Thompson Falls 48

T. Falls;8;5;15;20;—;48

Loyola;20;8;10;20;—;58

T. Falls: Megan Baxter 23, Jody Detlaff 14, Ellie Baxter 5, Faith Frields 3, Elli Pardee 2, Riley Wilson 1.

Loyola: Nat Clevenger 19, Syd Koppang 14, Laney Denning 12, Kelsey Esh 8, Violet Whitegrass 5.

Helena 38, Hellgate 37

Hellgate;16;4;6;11;—;37

Helena;9;6;8;15;—;38

Hellgate: Bailee Sayler 12, Kennedy McCorkle 11, Addy Heaphy 6, Lauren Dick 3, Kinsey Henthorn 2, Alex Covill 2, Keke Davis 1.

Helena: Riley Thennis 15, McKayla Kloker 9, Kylie Lantz 6, Caroline Bullock 5, Elizabeth Heuiser 2, Abby Marcille 1.

Sentinel 48, Glacier 45

Glacier;10;11;12;12;—;45

Sentinel;10;12;9;17;—;48

Glacier: Aubrie Rademacher 18, Ellie Keller 11, Emma Anderson 8, Kaylee Fritz 5, Kenzie Williams 2.

Sentinel: Challis Westwater 15, Lexi Deden 11, Jayden Salisbury 9, Brooke Stayner 7, Kodi Fraser 6.

Hamilton 40, Frenchtown 24

Hamilton;9;10;12;9;—;40

Frenchtown;8;4;6;6;—;24

Hamilton: Katelyn Dickemore 14, Rylee Brackman 9, Taryn Searle 7, Maggie Ringer 5, Brynnli Poulsen 3, Emily Wildey 2.

Frenchtown: Hope Rebich 8, Lauren Demmons 6, Shelby Smith 5, Kiya Shelton 3, Faith Rebich 2.

Hot Springs 69, Plains 50

Hot Springs;17;15;16;21;—;69

Plains;11;9;16;14;—;50

Hot Springs: McKennzie Cannon 19, Katelyn Christensen 13, Lizzy Fisher 13, Sydney Jackson 11, Irene Bravo 8, Lily Winn 4, Brianna Gray 1.

Plains: Kylee Altmiller 15, Kim Curry 11, Krystene Boes 8, Lexa Craft 6, Celsey Vonheeder 4, Kaylah Standeford 3, Carlie Wagoner 2, Mia Loberg 1.

Darby 45, Valley Christian 26

Valley Christian;2;7;8;9;—;26

Darby;11;13;8;13;—;45

Valley Christian: Mackenzie Dierking 12, Lanessa Gedney 5, Bella Roff 4, Lanaya Gedney 3, Maggie Harvey 2.

Darby: Lyxie Buhler 12, Gracie Lang 8, Kimber Schlapman 7, Madison Conner 6, Kara Goodwin 4, Annie Rennaker 4, America Baugus 2, Makena Hawkinson 2.

St. Ignatius 53, Florence 50

Florence;7;14;17;12;—;50

St. Ignatius;15;14;6;18;—;53

Florence: Emma Stensrud 20, Kassidy Yeoman 11, Kylie Kovatch 9, Kolbi Wood 4, Trista Williams 4, Kelson Zahn 2.

St. Ignatius: Azia Umphrey 25, Karolyna Buck 7, Sydney Brander 6, Olivia Garland 5, Kooper Page 5, Mady Currie 5.

Scores

Boys basketball

Frenchtown 57, Hamilton 55

Hamilton;13;15;18;9;—;55

Frenchtown;9;16;14;18;—;57

Hamilton: Trey Searle 18, Carson Rostad 17, Austin Drake 11, Tyler Burrows 6, Josh Dickemore 3.

Frenchtown: Cade Baker 14, Ben Larson 9, Hank Rugg 8, Zack Baker 8, Brandon Finley 6, Devin Shelton 6, Tel Arthur 4, Kaiden Romney 2.

Hellgate 65, Helena 34

Helena;8;4;15;7;—;34

Hellgate;17;16;17;15;—;65

Helena: Logan Brown 13, Hayden Ferguson 9, Evan Barber 5, Kaden Huot 5, Sam Norum 2.

Hellgate: Rollie Worster 20, Beckett Arthur 14, Abe Johnson 10, Cam LaRance 9, Brandon Coladonato 6, Josh Wade 2, Ian Finch 2, Aidan Gilham 2.

Sentinel 73, Glacier 45

Sentinel;25;17;14;18;—;73

Glacier;20;7;6;12;—;45

Sentinel: Alex Germer 30, Tony Frohlich-Fair 20, Hayden Kolb 9, Zac Crews 3, Soren Syvrud 3, Parker Lindsay 2, Jack Larson 2, TJ Rausch 2, Jamie Jacobsen 2.

Glacier: Engellant 14, Johnson 11, Price 9, Allen 4, Olsen 3, Schwarz 2, Riffle 2.

Plains 65, Hot Springs 52

Hot Springs;18;7;16;11;—;52

Plains;17;16;10;22;—;65

Hot Springs: Brandon Knudsen 26, Jake McAllister 14, Luke Waterbury 5, Kyle Lawson 4, Lincoln Slonaker 3.

Plains: Treydon Brouillette 21, Kade Pardee 16, Nathan Feliksa 11, Jake Weyers 8, Parker Flock 5, Esvin Reyes 3, Tyson Brouillette 1.

Loyola 66, Thompson Falls 48

Loyola;16;19;16;15;—;66

T. Falls;12;11;12;13;—;48

Loyola: Jaden Job 22, Liam Haffey 11, Nick Mitzel 8, Basil Coutinho 7, Parker Pratt 7, Mac Benn 5, Will Burns 3, Finn Richardson 3.

T. Falls: Sidney Akinde 15, Ethan Brown 8, Ryan Schraeder 7, Jack Green 6, Trey Fisher 4, Cody Burk 4, Nathan Schraeder 3, Trevor Harris 1.

Darby 61, Valley Christian 45

Valley Christian;19;13;5;8;—;45

Darby;17;14;18;12;—;61

Valley Christian: Brennan Cox 12.

Darby: Nelson Smith 28, Preston Smith 12, Jordan Anderson 9, Gabe Smith 6, Tyler Davis 6.

Flathead 75, Big Sky 53

Big Sky;11;14;13;15;—;53

Flathead;15;14;25;21;—;75

Big Sky: Ben Maehl 22, Tre Reed 12, Kade Olsen 9, Draven Lincoln 5, Chaz LaDue 3, Kolbe Jensen 2.

Flathead: Hunter Hickey 26, Gabe Adams 12, Joston Cripe 10, Ethan Vandenbosch 8, Cooper Smith 4, Brian Wells 4, Ezra Epperly 4, G. Bruner 3, J. Reynolds 3, Tannen Beyl 1.

Libby 42, Columbia Falls 40

Libby;12;9;10;11;—;42

C. Falls;11;9;10;10;—;40

Scores

Tags

