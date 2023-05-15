MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team is getting a new addition to its quarterback room.

The Griz received a commitment from transfer portal quarterback Clifton McDowell over the weekend. He shared his commitment in a series of Twitter posts, first writing "Natty pending" in a tweet with four photos of him wearing a Griz jersey in Washington-Grizzly Stadium and later writing "Home" in a tweet with a commitment graphic.

McDowell is immediately eligible as a grad transfer, having graduated from Central Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a minor in sociology on May 6. He has two years of eligibility left after stops at the FBS, FCS and junior college levels.

McDowell, listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, enters a quarterback competition under new offensive coordinator Brent Pease. He joins junior Kris Brown, sophomore Sam Vidlak, redshirt freshman Kaden Huot, and true freshmen Gage Sliter and Keali'i Ah Yat.

Brown has appeared in 21 games for the Griz, primarily as a backup with a handful of starts. Vidlak played in one game at Oregon State and three games at Boise State before he transferred in this offseason and shined in the Griz spring game. Huot redshirted last season, while Sliter and Ah Yat will join the team for fall camp.

McDowell had committed to Southern University on April 30 after he entered the transfer portal on April 15. He decommitted on Friday and flipped his commitment to UM on Saturday. He also had NCAA Division I offers from Norfolk State, Savannah State, Texas A&M Commerce and Delaware State.

McDowell was a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and was rated as the 34th-best dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class. He passed for 1,820 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he rushed for 1,330 yards and 19 scores as a senior at Spring High School in Class 6A, the largest classification in Texas.

McDowell originally chose to play at FBS Louisiana-Lafayette over offers from Texas Southern, Texas State and Georgetown. He played in three games over two seasons in 2019 and 2020, completing his lone pass attempt for 8 yards.

McDowell then changed paths to the junior college route and played at Kilgore College in Texas. He returned to the D-I level as he spent 2022 at Central Arkansas, completing 7 of 13 pass attempts for 69 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and rushing 10 times for 89 yards and two scores.