MISSOULA — Quarterback Lucas Johnson tossed four touchdowns in his Montana debut Saturday, running backs Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo scored in their returns from injury, linebacker Tyler Flink scored on special teams and the third-ranked Grizzlies forced five turnovers to open the season with a 47-0 win over Northwestern State in front of an announced crowd of 24,096 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Johnson, a seventh-year senior transfer from San Diego State, completed 15 of 24 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns apiece to receivers Mitch Roberts and Junior Bergen. He showcased his wheels with seven runs for 76 yards as the Griz piled up 464 yards of offense while displaying a balanced attack with 253 passing yards and 211 rushing yards.
Roberts, a senior from Missoula Sentinel, finished with six catches for 103 yards and the two scores. That doubled his career touchdown reception total after he came into the game with 96 catches for 1,134 yards and two scoring grabs in 39 career games.
Johnson found Roberts for a 30-yard touchdown on a wide receiver middle screen on the opening drive of the game. He scrambled for 23 yards to convert a third down that drive.
Johnson hit with Roberts for a 13-yard score on a post route to make it a 13-0 lead late in the first quarter. He broke off a 37-yard run on that drive out of a unique three-running back formation.
Bergen showed his true freshman season last year was no fluke when he filled in at running back and found a spot late in the year as a punt returner. Now back to his natural position at wide receiver, he caught two passes for 61 yards and returned four punts for 55 yards.
Johnson connected with Bergen, who lined up in the backfield, drifted left and was wide open for a score that put UM up 33-0 with 7:47 left in the third quarter. That came after safety Garrett Graves forced a fumble and recovered by cornerback Corbin Walker.
Johnson and Bergen hooked up for a 47-yard touchdown in which Bergen made a leaping grab on a crossing route and turned on the burners to give UM a 40-0 lead with 13:08 left in the game.
Knight put UM up 19-0 in the third quarter when he bounced right and ran for a 7-yard touchdown in his return from an ACL injury in spring 2021. It was his first score since 2019, when he broke Chase Reynolds’ single-season school record for rushing and total touchdowns. Johnson escaped a sure tackle to pick up 18 yards on a third-and-14 to extend a drive that ended with Knight’s first score in his long-awaited return from injury.
Ostmo rushed for a 36-yard touchdown to give UM a 47-0 lead one play after linebacker Levi Janacaro forced a fumble recovered by cornerback Justin Ford. He carried the ball just two times last season while dealing with an ankle injury.
Janacaro blocked a punt in the first half that linebacker Tyler Flink recovered and returned for a touchdown. Graves ended the first half by intercepting a Hail Mary attempt, linebacker Pat O’Connell added an interception in the fourth quarter and safety Jaxon Lee recovered a fumble forced by defensive end Henry Nuce in the closing seconds, but none of those resulted in Griz points.
At The Montana Standard's press time, The Montana State Bobcats led the McNeese State Cowboys in the third quarter, 26-10. Butte's Tommy Mellott had a 17-yard touchdown pass to Willie Patterson in the second quarter. Please visit www.406mtsports.com for the postgame report.
