MISSOULA — The FCS football coaches around the nation have tabbed the Montana Grizzlies as the No. 2 team in the nation and Montana State No. 4 with the release of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) preseason top-25, which was released Monday.
It's the highest preseason ranking the Grizzlies have received in the lead-up to the 2022 season, having been picked No. 3 in the preseason media poll in recent weeks.
The Griz were also once again the highest ranked out of six Big Sky Conference teams in the AFCA poll, having received 567 total points in the voting. Montana edged out South Dakota State by a single point, with the Jackrabbits receiving 566 points.
With The South Dakota Coyotes sitting just outside of the AFCA's top 25 with 49 points, Montana is slated to face five of the top 26 teams in the nation during the regular season, three of which will be on the road.
Montana State slotted in at No. 4 on the poll, with Sacramento State at No. 7, Eastern Washington at No. 12, Weber State at No. 20, and South Dakota at No. 26.
