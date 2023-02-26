ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Montana State junior Sophia Mazzoni recorded MSU’s top finish in the 20-kilometer classical race on Saturday afternoon at Government Peak to wrap up the Bobcats' third-place finish at the 74th annual Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association championships hosted by Alaska Anchorage.
Three-time defending NCAA champions Utah captured the team title with 600.5 points. The Utes were followed by Denver (566.5), MSU (563), Alaska Anchorage (480), Colorado (450), Alaska Fairbanks (320), Westminster (292.5), Nevada (141.5), and Colorado Mountain (116).
MSU earned the most women's points with 291, 6 1/2 more than second-place Denver, while the MSU men (272) finished third behind Utah (332) and DU (282). The Bobcats have never won or placed second at the RMISA Championships.
Mazzoni covered the course placing eighth in a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes, 41.9 seconds. She was followed closely by teammates Anna Pryce (ninth, 1:07:52.8) and Kate Oldham (10th, 1:07:55.2). In all, the MSU trio registered 66 points.
Utah’s Novie McCabe won her second consecutive title at the RMISA meet winning the classical in 1:04:09.9.
The MSU men were paced by Florian Winker, who placed 17th in 1:00:04.7. Reed Godfrey (18th, 1:00:24.0) and Kai Meyers (19th, 1:00:32.1) also posted points for the Bobcats.
Andreas Kirkeng of Denver won the men’s classical in 58:17.7.
On Wednesday, MSU newcomer Justine Lamontagne finished fourth in giant slalom with a two-run total of 1 minute, 41.29 seconds. She posted the fourth-fastest second run to solidify a top five showing.
Also in the top 10 for the Bobcats were Kristiane Bekkestad (seventh, 1:42.19) and Gabriella Holm (10th, 1:43.34). Other MSU finishers included Ylva Falksete (13th), Tegan Wold (15th) and Brynne Hitchcock (20th).
Denver’s Sara Rask won the individual giant slalom title in 1:40.63.
Freshman Gianluca Boehm paced the Bobcat men, placing sixth with a two-run total of 1:35.28. He registered the third-fastest second run in 47.37.
Also posting points for MSU were Isak Staurset (10th, 1:35.58) and Tanner Perkins (16th, 1:36.58). Other MSU finishers included Jamie Casselman (23rd) and Dawson Yates (26th).
Alaska-Anchorage’s Leon Nikic won the event in 1:34.59.
On Friday, Boehm finished second in slalom. He sat in sixth place after the opening run but posted the third-fastest time in the second race (45.9. His two-run total of 1:28.50 was just 0.24 seconds behind slalom champion Wilhelm Normannseth of Utah, who clocked 1:28.26.
MSU's Henry Heaydon posted a two-run total of 1:29.20 behind a blistering first run of 42.41, which was third-fastest clocking. Teammate Dawson Yates used a strong second run to clock 1:29.24. He registered the second-fastest second run in 45.75. In all, the three Bobcats racked up 97 points, 10 points ahead of Utah.
Bobcat All-American Kristiane Bekkestad paced the MSU women, finishing third in 1:29.52. She notched the fourth-fastest opening run in 41.92. Also in the top five for the Bobcats was newcomer Justine Lamontagne, who placed fifth with a two-run total of 1:29.61. Ylva Falksete finished MSU’s scoring placing 16th in 1:31.99. She posted the fifth-fastest second run in 47.05.
The Bobcat Nordic contingent recorded its best team performance of the season. MSU was led by its women’s squad, which put three racers in the top 12. Anna Pryce led the Bobcats, placing seventh covering the 5-kilometer freestyle at Government Peak in 14:40.8. She was followed by Tilde Baangman (eighth, 14:42.7) and Sophia Mazzoni (12th, 14:53.3).
US Olympian Novie McCabe of Utah won the Nordic freestyle event in 13:51.3.
Anders Weiss led the MSU men in the 10k freestyle finishing tenth in 26:52.4. He was followed by Florian Winker (11th, 27:12.7) and Reed Godfrey (19th, 27:33.9).
Denver’s Bernhard Flaschberger won the Nordic freestyle race in 26:02.8.
MSU will compete at the NCAA Skiing Championships from March 8-11 in Lake Placid, New York.
