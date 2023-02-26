ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Montana State junior Sophia Mazzoni recorded MSU’s top finish in the 20-kilometer classical race on Saturday afternoon at Government Peak to wrap up the Bobcats' third-place finish at the 74th annual Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association championships hosted by Alaska Anchorage.

Three-time defending NCAA champions Utah captured the team title with 600.5 points. The Utes were followed by Denver (566.5), MSU (563), Alaska Anchorage (480), Colorado (450), Alaska Fairbanks (320), Westminster (292.5), Nevada (141.5), and Colorado Mountain (116).

Tags

Load comments