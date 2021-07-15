BOZEMAN – Montana State’s football season is less than two months away, and single-game tickets for the Bobcats’ first 10 games go on sale Monday, Aug. 2.

Single-game tickets for each MSU game in 2021 except Cat-Griz become available through the Bobcat Ticket Office. That includes the Cats’ season opener against Wyoming in War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4.

Bobcat Club Annual Scholarship Fund donors have advance access to select games. Bobcat Club donors can purchase Wyoming tickets beginning July 19, and tickets for this year’s game at Montana on Nov. 20 beginning Aug. 30.

Donors will be sent emails with more information on how to purchase tickets for those games.

To purchase tickets online beginning Aug. 2 visit https://montanastate.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetGroupList?groupCode=SPO&amp;linkID=twmsu, or contact the Bobcat Ticket Office at 406/994-2287 or bto@montana.edu.

