HAVRE – The Montana Tech Orediggers looked to end the regular season on a high note on Saturday as they traveled to Havre to take on Montana State University-Northern.
The Orediggers got two rushing touchdowns from Kaleb Winterburn, two receiving touchdowns from Kyle Torgerson, and an interception return for a touchdown from Alaric Greil to highlight a 49-6 win over over Northern.
Tech completed their regular season at 7-3, while Northern finished at 0-10.
The Lights took the ball to start the game. Kaymen Cureton had the Lights on the move on the opening drive, with a 14-yard pass to Levi Keltner and a nine-yard run. The drive was stopped at the Tech 38 went Keyshawn James-Newby stopped Mason Dionne on fourth down and one with 10:44 to go in the first quarter.
Winterburn ran for 24 yards on three carries on the opening Tech drive. Jet Campbell hit Trevor Hoffman on a 38-yard pass play for a touchdown. Hoffman extended his school-record for career touchdown receptions to 26. Ryan Lowry’s extra point put the Orediggers up 7-0 with 8:36 to play in the opening quarter.
Tech found the end zone for the second time in the quarter when Campbell found Torgerson for a 28-yard touchdown with three seconds left in the opening period. Lowry’s point after kick made the score 14-0.
The Orediggers’ defense stopped the Lights on a fourth down and one attempt at their own 25-yard line, as Johkyreian Shea was stopped for no gain by Gabe Zanetti.
Tech turned a short-field into seven points, as Winterburn accounted for all 25 yards on the ensuing drive including a 15-yard touchdown run. Lowry’s extra point extended the Orediggers’ lead to 21 points with 7:19 left in the first half.
Northern was faced with second down and 13 at midfield when Cureton was intercepted by Ezra Gulewich, who returned the ball to the Lights’ 38-yard line.
On Tech’s next offensive play, Blake Thelen hit Torgerson for a 38-yard touchdown. Lowry’s extra point with 5:34 to play in the second quarter increased Tech’s lead to 28 points.
The Orediggers’ defense recovered a fumble to stop the Lights’ next drive, as Naoki Harmer scooped up Cannan Smith’s fumble at the Tech 38.
Northern took advantage of an interception and marched to the Tech 23. The Lights ended the half with a 40-yard field goal by Kaden Nelson through the frigid Havre air. Tech led at the half, 28-3.
The points broke a Northern scoreless streak of 266:59, dating back to the 11:59 mark in the first quarter against Carroll. Nelson hit a 20-yard field goal to put the Lights up against the Fighting Saints, 3-0.
Tech took the second half kickoff and marched down to the Northern 11-yard line. Mason Dionne intercepted Campbell at the goal line and handed the ball to Spencer Lehnerz who returned the ball to the Lights’ 37-yard line.
Dionne and Cureton combined for 36 yards rushing on the drive. Greil and Gulewich stopped Dionne for a four-yard loss and Cureton’s pass on third down fell incomplete. Nelson’s 29-yard field goal with 6:05 to play in the third quarter pulled the Lights to with 22 points, 28-6.
Torgerson’s 64-yard kickoff return and a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Northern set the Orediggers up for a short scoring drive. Winterburn accounted for all 14 yards on the ground, which included a four-yard touchdown run. Lowry’s extra point made the score 35-6 with 5:14 left in the third quarter.
Tech’s defense disrupted Northern’s next drive. Gulewich and Brandon Morley dropped Dionne for a three-yard loss, Cureton was forced into an incompletion, and was intercepted by Greil, who raced into the end zone from 25 yards out. Lowry’s extra point extended the Orediggers’ lead to 36.
Angel Sanchez III’s interception set up the Orediggers’ final score, as Landers Smith scored on a two-yard run capped a 31-yard drive. Lowry’s point after made the score 49-6 with 13:32 to play.
Tech outgained Northern overall, 371-191. The Orediggers had 201 yards rushing and 170 yards passing. The Lights had 185 yards rushing and 41 yards passing.
Campbell was 9-of-14 passing for 128 yards, tossed two touchdowns and two interceptions. Thelen was 2-of-4 passing for 42 yards, threw one touchdown and one intercept.
Torgerson caught six passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Hoffman caught three passes for 44 yards and a score to lead Tech.
Winterburn had 23 carries for 122 yards and two rushing scores. Christian Vetter ran the ball 11 times for 66 yards.
Hunter Riley had 13 tackles, and Devin Carmona and Dylan Wampler each had eight for the Lights.
Cureton was 5-of-19 passing for 41 yards and threw three interceptions to go with 35 yards rushing.
Dionne ran the ball 24 times for 108 yards.
Harmer had 13 tackles and Morley had ten tackles to pace the Orediggers.
