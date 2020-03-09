Last week Rewound took a look at the Missoulian’s coverage of women’s basketball at the University of Montana before Robin Selvig took the helm in 1978.
The word “spotty” comes to mind.
That and Megan Harrington's superb film "The House That Rob Built" at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival the previous week got us wondering how long it took for the UM women Grizzlies to morph into “Lady Griz” on these pages.
In a search through the archives, we couldn’t find even a “Lady Grizzlies” until the start of Selvig’s second season, and then only in the headline of a sports brief on Dec. 12, 1979.
Lady Grizzlies play host to Washington, it said.
A team featuring the likes of 6-foot-2 Jill Greenfield, Selvig’s sister Sandy, his future head assistant Annette Whitaker and freshman Janet Ruetten had rushed to a 6-0 start. They lost that Northwest Women's Basketball League game to the Huskies by a point. They were called the “Grizzlies” and “Grizzly women” in the game story written by Donna Syvertson, the Missoulian’s first full-time female sportswriter.
But it wasn’t long before Syvertson was “sneaking” Lady Grizzlies into her coverage.
On Jan. 9, 1980, she wrote a humorous column about the dilemma of differentiating female sports teams from male ones by nickname. Syvertson suggested, among others, the Drummond Cowgirls and Seeley-Swan Trumpeters.
“I don’t dare forget the University of Montana women’s teams,” she wrote. “We tried to call them the Lady Grizzlies, but the editor isn’t too fond of that one.”
It wasn't clear which editor she referred too, but before long sports editor Vince Devlin and others on the sports staff — Daryl Gadbow and your Missoula Rewound host — had succumbed.
Syvertson paved the way again.
“While the Grizzly men took on Boise State Thursday in Boise, the Lady Griz will give it a go Friday — but they’ll be playing in front of a home crowd,” she wrote for a weekend sports preview on Jan. 18, 1980. “On Saturday, the Lady Griz will meet Seattle University in the Adams Field House.”
Those were the first times the shortened version made it into the Missoulian, outside of a couple of headlines.
Back then page editors had to be masters at character counts to make headlines fit in their designated spaces. The difference between, say, “Grizzly women” and “Lady Griz,” was substantial. Check my math, old-time newspaper people, but that was 13½ counts compared to 9. In a nutshell, a lower-case f, l, i, j or t was worth half a count; m’s and w’s 1½; just about everything else, including spaces, was one count. Capital letters got an extra half count.
That 1979-80 season saw Selvig's team establish its reputation for stingy defense that carried through for the rest of his 38-year career.
Quaint as it sounds in the 21st century, “Lady Grizzlies” hung on for a long time.
"The University of Montana Lady Grizzlies unveiled their newest production — the Sharla Muralt-Anita Novak show — and downed the College of Great Falls 71-60 in a non-conference college basketball game in Adams Field House Saturday night," began Scott Gratton's game story on Nov. 25, 1984.
We even pinned Lady Griz and Lady Grizzlies on UM volleyball and, in its first months of existence, Betsy Duerksen's soccer team. Someone at the university put his or her foot down before the turn of the century. They’ve been Grizzlies since, unless they play basketball. “Lady Griz” became the domain of Selvig's teams and remains so under his successor, Shannon Schweyen.
Schweyen, of course, is the consummate Lady Griz. As Shannon Cate, she starred in basketball and volleyball at Billings Central, for a team some still call, puzzlingly, the Lady Rams. More than any player, Cate made Lady Griz a household name and hot-stove topic in these parts. When she finished her playing career in 1992, she was the Big Sky Conference's all-time leading scorer and held a peach basket full of other league records.
Cate's selection to the 1992 Kodak All-America team as one of the 10 best Division I women's players in the country made her the only UM basketball player to earn such an honor. She was named the league's top female athlete in its first 50 years, and her No. 21 is the only basketball number UM has ever retired.
The Lady Griz brand was cemented in the late 1980s when UM began its "WAR" games, as in Women's Attendance Record. The headline for the Feb. 7, 1988, report of a late-season clash of unbeatens between UM and Montana State read: "Lady Griz win WAR: 9,258."
They can't fit 9,200 fans in Dahlberg Arena for a basketball game, women's or men's, any more.
Still, Mike Dennison's Associated Press story in the leadup to the WAR Game that went national referred to them as the “Lady Grizzlies.”
According to the handy-dandy page count on missoulian.newspapers.com, that was among 18 such references to Lady Grizzlies in the Missoulian in 1988, compared to 339 to Lady Griz.
The ratio became increasingly disparate after that, climaxing in 1994 when Lady Griz won 571-0.
