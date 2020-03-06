Montana’s Jessie Royer will once again be a giant among giants when she and her 14 dogs set out on the Iditarod trail in Alaska this weekend.
This time she’ll have a school full of Montana kids hustling to keep up.
Valley Christian Elementary in Missoula has adopted Royer for the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, and librarian/math teacher Laurie Job has introduced IditaRead to her K-6 students to get them stoked.
“We’re going to read 1,000 books before Jessie crosses the finish line,” said Job, who’ll be joining other Valley Christian teachers and 168 youngsters in the read-along. “You can’t count any books that you start reading before 10 a.m. Saturday, so we’re all kind of just saving our favorites.”
They’ll be rooting on Royer and her J-Team for the 8-10 days it usually takes them to finish, meaning the faster she goes the faster they must read.
Emma, a Valley Christian sixth-grader, isn’t fazed. She’s waiting to break open “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” — all 636 pages of it. Classmate Riley will get in the mood with Jack London’s “White Fang.” Hardy Boys Adventures and Nancy Drews are other popular choices.
Job has added to the challenge by hiding dozens of tiny paper dog booties around the library. To check out a book a student must find four of them.
Every completed book earns a puppy paw sticker on a map outside Job’s room. It represents the trail between Anchorage, where 57 teams will stage the ceremonial start Saturday morning, and Nome on the West Coast. The official race start is Sunday in Willow, 35 miles north of Anchorage.
Mushers and dogs face what race officials this week called an “epic amount of snow” from start to finish. Compounding the challenge: According to the Anchorage Daily News, locals are reporting a preponderance of starving moose in the Susitna River Valley that are traveling along the race trail to conserve energy.
“That can be treacherous for mushers and their dogs on their way to Nome, as moose have been known to go after dog teams aggressively, stomping them and anything else that gets in the way,” the newspaper said.
Royer, who'll start in the middle of the pack Sunday with bib No. 31, visited Valley Christian School before and after last year’s Iditarod to talk about the race. She left quite an impression.
“I thought she is super brave to do that, because it’s hard to do,” sixth-grader Hudson said. “Like, to go 1,000 miles without any shelter on the ice and stuff, and it’s scary too, and dangerous, because it could break. And there’s wild animals. I think she said she saw like mooses and stuff while she was going.”
Indeed, Royer, 43, has pretty much seen it all along the sled-dog trails of North America. Her victory last month in the Montana Race to the Sky was her fifth since becoming the youngest musher and first woman to win in 1994 at 17.
She’s running Iditarod for the 18th time in 20 years. Throw in a couple of Yukon Quests and it’ll make her 20th 1,000-mile race.
She’ll be joined on the trail by 36-year-old Gabe Dunham, an Alaska native who lives near Darby, where she owns and operates a sled dog tour outfit. Brett Bruggeman of Great Falls, who had to drop out of his first Iditarod a year ago, entered but withdrew from this year’s race.
Royer has a dog ranch outside of Fairbanks, and she’s listed as being from that city for the race. But she’s spent most of the past decade of winters in western Montana, where the softer snow is more forgiving on her loved ones’ paws.
In October 2018 she moved her training and dog-sled touring operations from the Triple Creek Ranch near Darby to the Seeley Lake area and followed up in March 2019 with her best Iditarod finish yet. She took third place behind first-time winner Peter Kaiser of Bethel, Alaska, and 2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom of Norway.
Both those men are back again, as are multi-winners Martin Buser, Lance Mackey and Mitch Seavey. Four-time champion Jeff King had to pull out after undergoing emergency surgery Monday night for a hernia and perforated intestine. Buser revealed he was handing over his A team to apprentice Tim Pappas and running his rookie dogs.
The narrowing list of potential winners in 2020 includes Royer, who has been a regular top-15 placer at Iditarod and had previous top-5 finishes in 2015, when she was fourth, and 2017, when she placed fifth.
“I’m excited,” Royer said last month at her facility west of Placid Lake. “I’m not the kind that gets too cocky. I know what’s up ahead and how good the competition is, yet I’m pretty confident in my ability and my dogs’ ability.”
The late Susan Butcher won four of the five Iditarods from 1986 to 1990, but no woman has won since. Royer’s friend Aliy Zirkle of Two Rivers, Alaska, came close with three consecutive second-place finishes from 2012-2014, and she was fourth a year ago.
Montana has sent one Iditarod winner north to Alaska. Doug Swingley of Simms and Lincoln became the first non-Alaskan to win in 1995 and went on to three more victories from 1999-2001.
***
Royer first visited Valley Christian in November 2018, bringing seven dogs with her, including her leaders Seal and Stryker. Job said the student body followed her race last year via GPS tracker and videos. Royer’s third-place visit “in our hearts was the same as winning,” Job said.
“She let us pet all her dogs, so that was fun,” said Zeke, a sixth-grader this year.
Royer accepted an invitation to come back for a “victory celebration” and regaled the students with pictures and tales from the trail.
“We had much better questions at the second meeting because we heard words on the videos like ‘tussock,’ ‘withdrawn,’ and terms for snow that were new to us,” Job said. “The students asked about her connections with other mushers whose names had come up in the videos. They wanted to know why she stopped at particular locations and what she did there. How did she determine when to sleep? Did she ever sleep outside? Why did she drop particular dogs?”
Royer’s alliance with Valley Christian originated in the Arctic Circle.
Royer was hunting caribou when she crossed paths with another hunter from Montana who was the father of a Valley Christian student. They two introduced themselves. Job said the student’s father lives at Seeley Lake.
“When Jessie moved to Seeley, they saw each other and he said, ‘You should speak at my kid’s school,’” the teacher said.
Royer grew up on ranches in White Sulphur Springs, Ennis and Philipsburg and has always preferred the solitude of the outdoors. She and friends will make their annual trek to the North Slope after Iditarod to hunt caribou by dogsled, and her travels between Alaska and Montana are dictated by moose season up there and elk season in the Big Hole.
But Royer has people skills too. As the Valley Christian students found out, she’s a warm and engaging public speaker.
“She really inspired me, knowing she could do something like that, go to the Iditarod,” one sixth-grader said.
“She’s a tremendous athlete, not just her but her dogs as well,” said another.
“I think we’re her No. 1 fans in Missoula,” Job said. “Last year as she got close to the finish line and we could tell she was going to place well, we made a video during math class and sent it to her, just cheering her on.”
It costs $4,000 to enter Iditarod, but that’s a fraction of the cost to race in one. Even the roughly $40,000 in prize money Royer received last year for coming in third didn’t cover her bills. Kaiser won $51,000 and the traditional new pickup truck for first place.
The reward for Valley Christian students and staff for reading 1,000 books?
“Funny thing, no prize,” Job said in an email. “We want to accomplish this big thing because we want to become stronger. I guess that is our prize, improved character!”
