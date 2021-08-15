The southbound lane of Jackson Street between 6th and 7th avenues will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for street repairs, Helena city officials said.
The roadway will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for asphalt repairs. Traffic signs will be in place to alert people of the lane closures, Helena Transportation Systems said.
Call 406-447-1566 for more information.
