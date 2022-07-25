Marquis Abad, 14, #1, Brooks Vincent, 14, #8, Jordan Scown, 13, #9 and Gunner Bushman, 14, #23, watch as Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 is driven out of Fire Station One on Monday, July 25, 2022. The Butte Junior All-Stars baseball team was celebrating winning the junior state championship after defeating Laurel/Granite Peaks, 2-1 on Sunday.
