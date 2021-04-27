Wolves quarterback Cory Murphy

Billings Wolves quarterback Cory Murphy puts the ball across the end zone for one of his six rushing touchdowns Saturday night. Murphy helped the Wolves beat the Colorado Crush 49-39 at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark.

BILLINGS — Arena football, absent from MetraPark in Billings since 2016, is officially returning to First Interstate Arena. 

Yellowstone County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to approve the deal. 

In the deal, an indoor football team would begin playing in Billings in 2022 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Keith Russ, a managing partner of Pick Six, the ownership group, and the owner/head coach of the Wyoming Mustangs, who play in Gillette, has been negotiating with the county.

This will be Billings' first indoor football team since the Billings Wolves, who played in 2015 and 2016; Metra was their home stadium.

Billings also had an indoor team from 2000 to 2010 that was mainly named the Outlaws, although it went by the Thunderbolts in 2000 and the Mavericks in 2005. The Outlaws won league titles in 2006, 2009 and 2010. The team disbanded in 2010 after failing to negotiate a new deal with the county.

