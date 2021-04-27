BILLINGS — Arena football, absent from MetraPark in Billings since 2016, is officially returning to First Interstate Arena.
Yellowstone County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to approve the deal.
In the deal, an indoor football team would begin playing in Billings in 2022 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Keith Russ, a managing partner of Pick Six, the ownership group, and the owner/head coach of the Wyoming Mustangs, who play in Gillette, has been negotiating with the county.
This will be Billings' first indoor football team since the Billings Wolves, who played in 2015 and 2016; Metra was their home stadium.
Billings also had an indoor team from 2000 to 2010 that was mainly named the Outlaws, although it went by the Thunderbolts in 2000 and the Mavericks in 2005. The Outlaws won league titles in 2006, 2009 and 2010. The team disbanded in 2010 after failing to negotiate a new deal with the county.
Retrospective: Defunct Billings sports teams
Watch Now: Retrospective — Defunct Billings sports teams
Billings Blazers (1975-1977)
The
Billings Blazers were an ice hockey team that operated from 1975-1977. The team was part of the Southwest Hockey League, playing against such teams as the Wranglers of Amarillo, Texas, Chaparrals of Albuquerque, N.M. and the Icemen of Tuscon, Ariz. The SWHL folded in 1977, and the Blazers ended their franchise run with a record of 53 wins, 67 losses and 3 ties. The team was the first sports team to utilize the then-new Montana Entertainment Trade and Recreation Arena (Metra) as their home arena. Helmets were optional.
BART RAYNIAK, Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Bighorns (1977-1982)
After the Southwest Hockey League and the Billings Blazers folded, the Calgary Centennials of the Western Hockey League
moved to Billings to become the Billings Bighorns. The Bighorns remained in Billings for five seasons before relocating to Nanaimo, B.C., in 1982 to become the Nanaimo Islanders. Notable players included defenseman Randy Moller, goaltender and three-time Stanley Cup winner Andy Moog, defenseman Rod Buskas, and right winger Dave Barr.
Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Volcanos (1980-1983)
In 1980, the Hawaii Volcanos of the Continental Basketball Association
relocated to Billings. The unusually-spelled name was retained, and the Billings Volcanos played three seasons at the Metra before folding in 1983. It's said that former NBA coach and Montana native Phil Jackson turned down an offer to coach the Volcanos.
BOB ZELLAR, Billings Gazette file photo
Montana Magic (1983-1984)
The Montana Magic were
founded as a minor league affiliate of the St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers in 1983. The team played only one season at the Metra in the Central Hockey League before the league folded in 1984. The team's record was 20-52-4. Notable players included right wingers Reggie Leach and Blair MacDonald, and centers Stan Weir and Alain Lemieux, brother of Mario Lemieux. Among other possible names for the team were the Mountaineers, Rimrocks, Vigilantes and Grizzlies.
Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Marlboros (1985)
A cigarette? A duke? What is a "marlboro," anyway? Whatever it is, it was chosen as the name of the fourth hockey team to call the ice at the Metra home.
The Billings Marlboros were part of the Continental Hockey League for the 1985 season. The team recorded 9 wins, 7 losses and 2 ties before disbanding in December 1985, less than halfway through its first season and the disappearance of its promoter, Lou Bodnar. Bodnar had a history of shady hockey dealings. Hockey wouldn't return to the Metra until the introduction of the Billings Bulls in 1993.
Billings Gazette file photo
Billings RimRockers (1998-2001)
Fifteen years after the Billings Volcanos went dormant, a new basketball team
arrived in Billings. The Billings RimRockers played three seasons at the MetraPark Arena from 1998-2001 as part of the International Basketball Association. The team finished with a 53-57 franchise record over the course of three seasons, including a 26-14 season in 2000-01 before the team folded. The IBA also became defunct in 2001, just months after the final RimRockers game.
Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Thunderbolts (2000)
2000
brought a new sport to Billings in the form of the Billings Thunderbolts, an indoor football team in the Indoor Football League. The 'Bolts played one season before the league folded, finishing with an 8-6 record. The franchise lived on, however, and became part of the National Indoor Football League as the Billings Outlaws.
Gazette file photo
Billings Rims (2005)
The Billings Rims are the only team on this list to never have played a regular season game. In 2005,
the team was to be a member of the newly-formed All-American Professional Basketball League, which was based in Billings. Despite holding drafts, tryouts and a summer league, the league disbanded before its inaugural season. The AAPBL's unpaid bills resulted in lawsuits against founder Worth Christie, a Casper businessman who viewed the league as a possible NBA minor league outlet.
JAMES WOODCOCK, Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Mavericks (2006)
When the Indoor Football League ceased operation, the Billings Thunderbolts joined the National Indoor Football League under a new name:
The Billings Outlaws. But in 2005, a naming dispute with another team in the league led to the creation of the Billings Mavericks. The name was used for only one season, in which the team finished with its worst record of 5-10.
Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Outlaws (2001-2005, 2007-2010)
Is it cheating to include the same team three times? Perhaps, but it's worth separating the
Billings Outlaws from the others, both for their success on the field and the unique and unfortunate manner in which their run ended. The Billings Outlaws played nine seasons as part of the National Indoor Football League, the United Indoor Football League and the Indoor Football League. The team posted an impressive 104-21-0 record, winning three league championships. The Fathers Day Tornado of 2010 irreparably damaged the team's home turf, forcing them to play the 2010 United Bowl at their indoor practice complex. Disputes with the county over losses incurred from the tornado led the team to disband following the win.
Billings Gazette file photo
Billings Wolves (2015-2016)
The Billings Wolves were an indoor football team that competed in the Indoor Football League for two seasons from 2015-16. The Wolves were coached by former Billings Outlaws quarterback Chris Dixon. The team posted a 5-9 record in 2015 and an 8-8 season in 2016, losing in a conference wild card playoff game to the Nebraska Danger. The team
suspended operations following the end of the season.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette file photo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.