Coach Luke Stajcar, left, Sean Ossello, center-left, George Riojas, center-right, head coach Jim LeProwse and the Butte Miners take a ride on Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday after winning the Montana American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament in Belgrade on Sunday, 12-2 over the Billings Cardinals. With the win, the Miners travel to Vernal, Utah, on Thursday for the American Legion Baseball Northwest Class A Regional Tournament. The tournament banquet is Thursday evening and their first game is at 1 p.m. on Friday against Oregon’s Class A representative.
Currently, I am a student at Columbia College Chicago studying photojournalism. Additionally, I am a former Visuals Intern at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va. I'm reachable at trent.sprague@mtstandard.com or on Twitter: @tspraguephoto

