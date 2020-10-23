BILLINGS — A weekly newspaper says its rights were violated earlier this school year when it was barred from covering a girls volleyball game, while a competing news outlet was allowed inside.
For indoor games, Roundup Public Schools is allowing five spectators per home athlete and two spectators per visiting athlete in order to limit crowd size due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yellowstone County News sued the school district on Thursday in Musselshell County District Court. The weekly newspaper also runs radio station KFHW 101.1 FM.
The news outlet covers both Huntley Project and Shepherd high school athletics. It was blocked from games on Sept. 5 and Sept. 10.
The paper filed the lawsuit in advance of the winter sports season, when Huntley Project and Shepherd basketball teams will play in Roundup.
District officials had suggested the news outlet connect to the live stream of KLMB 99.9 FM, a competitor broadcast station that was allowed inside the gym. KLMB is based in Roundup.
But the paper needed to write articles and take photos for the print publication as well. In addition, advertisers who sponsored Huntley Project and Shepherd athletic events wouldn’t get any airtime on without a radio broadcast, the lawsuit stated.
Yellowstone County News said that with restricted access for fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlet played an even more important role.
“Media access to those athletic events is more imperative now, with the limited access restrictions, than at any other time,” the lawsuit read.
Yellowstone County News asked for a preliminary injunction blocking the school district from restricting the news outlet’s attendance at future games.
It said the ban on attendance violated constitutional free speech and press rights.
Reached Friday, Roundup Superintendent Chad Sealey said he had not yet heard about the lawsuit and didn't know when the district would respond.
He said the school gym has bleachers on just one side of the room that can hold between 800 and 900 people.
Sealey said in September when the school turned away Yellowstone County News, the district was also blocking teachers from attending. They’ve since relaxed that policy, he said.
Sealey said the district has no plans to loosen up the ban on visiting media. He said Yellowstone County News could attend and cover the games if it got one of the two tickets allotted per visiting athlete.
Asked about allowing local media but not visiting media, Sealey pointed to the Montana High School Association handbook, which says host schools are in charge of setting policy on broadcasting games.
