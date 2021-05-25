BUTTE — With Montana state records in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Ohio State freshman and Butte High School graduate Catherine Russo has taken her talent to another level, qualifying for next week's Olympic trials.
Russo will travel to Omaha, Nebraska, to compete in the trials in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly on June 4. Until then, though, she has focused on training and preparation.
"Right now I'm resting up a bit. But we have nine two-hour swims per week and four weight-lifts per week," Russo said. "We train around 24 hours per week, focusing a lot on nutrition, sleeping and stretching. It all comes together for an optimal performance."
Her preparation for the trials has come after a successful season with Ohio State, where the team finished first in the Big Ten Conference Championship and seventh in the NCAA Championship, the best finish in school history.
Before she joined the Ohio State program, Russo's goal was to swim at the Division I level. After accomplishing that goal and with a chance to compete at an even higher level, she said continuous personal improvement is what drives her the most.
"I love the objectivity of swimming; you can always see how you're doing because it comes down to time," Russo said. "It applies for me personally in all areas. I love seeing myself continue to get better and swimming has been that outlet for me."
Russo qualified for the trials in 2019, which were set to take place in June 2020 but were pushed back due to the pandemic. She will compete June 4 in what is called "Wave I" of the trials.
Wave I consists of newer swimmers while Wave II is reserved for previous Olympic swimmers. Only Wave II participants are eligible to compete in the Olympics, but with a good performance Russo could advance.
"The top two at Wave I advance to Wave II competition," Russo said. "If you finish in the top two, and sometimes they take more because of relays in the Wave II trials, then you get to compete in the Olympics."
A constant determination to improve has required intense training for Russo. But her efforts began well before her collegiate career.
As the first swimmer to win four Montana state titles in two events, Russo swam for Butte High until she graduated last year. In addition to high school competition, Russo was also on Bozeman's USA team while living in Butte.
She said the time she spent training and traveling in high school is equivalent to the time spent solely on training once she arrived at Ohio State.
"My process through high school was definitely difficult. To get the training I needed to get to this level, I had to travel to Bozeman six times per week for practice," Russo said.
Lynn Shrader, swimming coach at Butte High School, trained Russo on Butte's competitive swim team until Russo was 12 years old. Russo began traveling to Bozeman once the Butte program started to shrink.
Shrader continued coaching Russo when she was on the high school team and worked together with the Bozeman USA team. Often times, Russo took on Butte High training and Bozeman USA team training simultaneously.
"She still got to be with her friends, she was the captain of our team her senior year and rallied them up," Shrader said. "Just a great girl all around. She'd do our workouts, then sometimes more."
Work ethic and training are two key components Russo credited for her success. But both components were recognized quickly by Shrader, who described Russo as "a self-driven person in everything she does".
Russo went undefeated in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle during her high school career. Her 22.76 finish in the 50 freestyle and 54.15 finish in the 100 butterfly have remained state records in Montana.
"She was an absolute dream, she was driven ever since she started and has worked hard for everything she's got," Shrader said. "If there's anyone who deserves to make their Olympic trial cut, it's her."
Russo also credited growing up with athletes in her family for her competitive spirit. It was also her mother who helped grow her interest in the sport.
At seven years old, Russo was taken to a swimming practice by her mother in Butte. She said she was scared to enter to the pool and wanted to leave, but her mother had dropped her off.
"It's a funny story I love to tell," Russo said. "I remember crying, saying I didn't want to do it. But the my mom picked me up, threw me in the pool and left. So I had no other option besides start swimming."
"Since then it was just something I picked up over time," Russo continued. "And as I experienced it the passion came along with it."
While just a freshman at Ohio State, Russo plans to pursue a career in the medical field. She credited her father, who is already in the medical field, as some of the inspiration.
Russo said that with the pandemic derailments she has a fifth year of eligibility, but she has not decided if she wants to use it. She said she has enjoyed her time at Ohio State so far but also remembers the small town charm found in Butte.
"It was a big change, Ohio State's student population in itself is bigger than Butte," Russo said. "I love the change of pace, but I do miss seeing people you know in the grocery store and starting up conversations."
