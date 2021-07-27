Two shooters from Montana continued to represent the U.S. by competing in the mixed team events of rifle and shooting disciplines at the Tokyo Olympics.
Belgrade's Ali Weisz and her Team USA partner William Shaner finished sixth in the 10-meter Air Rifle Mixed Team event July 27, 2021 at the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo for the Olympics.
Weisz and Shaner finished with a combined score of 416.8 in the second round to earn their sixth place finish. Weisz shot a combined 206.5 and Shaner shot 210.3 over the two series.
To advance, they first finished fifth overall in the opening round behind their score of 629.7 over three rounds. The top eight advanced to the second round. From the second round, the top four teams were seeded into the medal matchups.
Americans Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky took the silver medal in the event. The Chinese team of Qian Yang and Haoran Yang won gold. The Russian Olympic Committee's Yulia Karimova and Sergey Kamenskiy won bronze.
Previously, Weisz finished 14th overall in the women's air rifle event on the first day of shooting competition in Tokyo.
Butte shooter Nick Mowrer competed in the Olympic 10 meter Air Pistol Mixed Team event July 27, 2021 with his Team USA partner Alexis Lagan from Las Vegas, Nevada.
They finished 16th in the qualifying round with a score of 565-17x. Mowrer shot 287 over three series. Lagan shot 278.
The top eight teams advanced.
The other U.S. team of Sandra Uptagrafft and James Hall finished 10th and also did not advance in the competition.
China's Ranxin Jiang and Wei Pang won the gold medal, followed by the Russian Olympic Committee's Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernuosov for the silver. Ukrainian pair Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk won bronze.
Mowrer, who finished 13th overall in the men's air pistol, has one more event left on his Olympic program with the men's three-position rifle contest. He is the first American to compete in both rifle and pistol disciplines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.