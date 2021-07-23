TOKYO — Belgrade markswoman Ali Weisz finished 14th out of 50 competitors Friday during qualifying in the 10-meter air-rifle competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, falling six spots shy of the score needed to advance to the next round.
Weisz, a University of Mississippi alum who is an shooting instructor for the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Georgia, had a five-series score of 626.9, scoring a high of 105.4 in her fifth and final round. She was 1.6 points shy of the eighth and final qualifying slot.
The only American to score higher was Mary Carolynn Tucker of Pineville, North Carolina, who was third in the qualification round at 631.4. Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway had the top score at 632.9.
Weisz, who also has a master's degree in clinical nutrition from the University of Memphis, graduated from Belgrade High in 2013.
China's Qian Yang won the gold medal in the event. Anastasiia Galashina (Russian Olympic Committee) earned silver and Nina Christen (Switzerland) earned bronze. U.S. shooter Mary Carolynn Tucker was sixth in the final.
