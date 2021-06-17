BILLINGS — Billings Aquatic Club's Ethan Harder swam in the third heat of the men's 200 meter backstroke Thursday morning at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in swimming.
He finished in 2 minutes, 5.15 seconds and in 45th place and did not qualify for the semifinal at the meet in Omaha, Nebraska.
Harder also swam the 100 backstroke and 200 butterfly earlier this week.
Fellow Billings swimmer Peter Thompson will compete Saturday in the men's 1,500 freestyle and Missoula's Katharine Berkoff will swim in the women's 200 backstroke Friday.
Harder swims collegiately for the University of Texas.
