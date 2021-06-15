BILLINGS - Ethan Harder swam the first heat of the men's 200 butterfly at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska.
Harder, who now competes collegiately for the University of Texas, finished 47th overall in a time of 2 minutes, 4.4 seconds and did not reach the final.
He is one of three Montanans competing this week. Missoula's Katharine Berkoff is competing in both the women's 100 and 200 backstrokes and Billings' Peter Thompson is competing in the men's 1,500.
Harder already swam the men's 100 backstroke on Monday and has the 200 backstroke remaining left on his schedule. He will swim again in the 200 backstroke heats on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.