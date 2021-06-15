BILLINGS - Ethan Harder swam the first heat of the men's 200 butterfly at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Harder, who now competes collegiately for the University of Texas, finished 47th overall in a time of 2 minutes, 4.4 seconds and did not reach the final.

He is one of three Montanans competing this week. Missoula's Katharine Berkoff is competing in both the women's 100 and 200 backstrokes and Billings' Peter Thompson is competing in the men's 1,500.

Harder already swam the men's 100 backstroke on Monday and has the 200 backstroke remaining left on his schedule. He will swim again in the 200 backstroke heats on Thursday.

