BILLINGS — Billings Aquatic Club's Peter Thompson finished the men's 1,500 freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in swimming Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.
Thompson finished his heat in 16 minutes, 11.93 seconds and placed 33rd overall. The top eight swimmers advanced to the final. Bobby Finke earned the top time in 15:04.66. The top two swimmers in the final will represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.
Thompson is one of three swimmers with Montana ties that competed in Omaha. Fellow Billings swimmer Ethan Harder competed in the men's 100 and 200 backstrokes as well as the 200 butterfly. Missoula's Katharine Berkoff competed in the women's 100 and 200 backstrokes.
Thompson will swim for the University of Virginia in the fall.
