BILLINGS — World champion Grayson Murphy wasn’t sure she would compete in this Olympic cycle.
“Had the Olympics and Olympic Trials been last year I had no intention of participating, but when they got postponed I was like, ‘Maybe I will go do it just to say I did it and have that experience,’ so it was kind of fun,” Murphy said as she prepared last week for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in track and field.
After setting new personal bests in every distance she has raced this season, the current Bozeman resident will compete in the first heat of the women's steeplechase Sunday, June 20 at 7:35 p.m. at Hayward Field.
To get there though, she had to realize she wasn’t ready to leave the track behind just yet.
“It took stepping away and coming back to realize potential in myself and just see that I do have a lot of room to grow because I think in college and then my first year as a pro, it just feels so stuffy like there’s no breathing room,” Murphy said. “So you just need to let it air out and then you can have a bigger, more birds-eye view perspective and zoom out a little.”
That time away has taken Murphy all over the world and to peaks of competitive running, both literally and figuratively.
Murphy earned a U.S. national title in 2019 and then became a world champion at the 2019 World Mountain Championships in Argentina. She also signed a professional sponsorship with Saucony that year.
Not bad for someone who didn’t get into competitive running until her sophomore year of college when she walked-on.
“I was just kind of looking for friends and found myself in a new sport that I ended up being pretty good at,” Murphy said.
Her collegiate career finished as a five-time All-American at the University of Utah in cross country and track, including two All-America finishes in the steeplechase.
After graduating college, Murphy joined up with a professional training group in Flagstaff, Arizona, but ultimately decided it wasn’t for her. Shortly after, she found herself on the starting line of a Cirque Series race in her home state of Utah because she thought it sounded fun. She finished second.
“It was just kind of like a crazy coincidence I kind of fell into and have liked it ever since,” Murphy said.
But even with all her success on the trails, Murphy thought there was still something for her on the track.
“I feel like people kind of assume that if you do trail stuff you’re going to get slow or because you’re too slow and I kind of wanted to prove them wrong that I didn’t get slow, it’s just fun,” Murphy said. “I think you can do all three (road, trails and track) and still be successful at all of them and have fun doing it.”
She and her boyfriend moved to Bozeman in January 2020 and they’ve been training there since — she on the tracks and trails and he with the Bridger Ski Foundation’s Nordic Pro Team.
“I’ve always liked Bozeman so it’s fun to actually get to stay for months on end instead of just quick trips,” Murphy said.
Her college coach, Kyle Kepler, continues to coach her from Salt Lake City with workouts exchanged by Google Docs and lots of communication.
“I call him my track dad so we’re pretty close,” Murphy said.
“It’s been a learning curve for sure. I do think there are elements of team stuff that I would prefer over being alone, but I do like the flexibility.”
She enjoys being able to train just outside her front door while running on the roads and trails around Bozeman and occasionally links up with other runners in the area.
“Makena (Morley) and I did quite a few laps around Gallatin Regional Park,” Murphy said of this past year.
And it’s paid off as both will compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Murphy qualified for the steeplechase with a then personal best at the 2021 Drake Relays after three years of not being in a steeplechase race.
“Just getting (to the Olympic Trials) is a success,” Murphy said. “Obviously I want to make the final and I think I would be pretty disappointed if I didn’t, but I don’t want to let that ruin the success of the season”
After the Olympic Trials Murphy has plans for a break, but with an eye toward the trails again. She’ll have her world title to defend at the World Mountain Running Championships in Thailand in November.
“I just felt like I definitely knew I had not exhausted my ability on the track.”
NOTES: Toyota is sponsoring Good Luck Boulevard that athletes see in the staging areas before they compete. Fans can send good luck messages to athletes competing in the Olympic Trials at toyotagoodluckblvd.com. ... Check NBCOlympics.com to watch Murphy's race.
