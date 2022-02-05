BILLINGS – Freestyle skier Brad Wilson of Butte finished 25th overall in the men’s moguls competition in the 2022 Beijing Olympics Saturday.
The contest began Thursday with the first round of 30 skiers. The top 10 finishers from that round automatically advanced to the final rounds while the remaining 20 competitors received another chance to compete for the other 10 spots in the final Saturday.
Americans Cole McDonald and Dylan Walczyk, both making their Olympic debuts, advanced after the first run. However Wilson, making his third Olympic appearance, and first-timer Nick Page needed to compete in the second qualification on Saturday to try to move on.
Wilson was one of two skiers to ski out on their first run and receive a DNF so rather than trying to improve on his first run, his score on the second qualification would be the one to count.
In the second qualification round, Wilson's score of 72.94 ultimately placed 15th in the round and out of further competition. He needed to score 74.78 or better to advance.
However, his teammate Page did score 77.36 to advance. The U.S., Sweden and Japan were the only three countries to place three skiers each into the final. The top 12 advance to the next round with the field being cut once more to six before medals are awarded.
Wilson and his brother Bryon are both in China. Bryon, a 2010 bronze medalist, is a current US coach. He is also one of four Montana athletes set to compete.
He finished 18th in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and 20th in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Wilson intends to retire at the end of this season. As he stood at the bottom while the score posted knowing it was not enough to continue, Wilson looked at the camera and said, “Love you freestyle. Love you America. Love you Butte.”
