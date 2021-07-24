Butte's Nick Mowrer finished 13th in the qualifying round of the men's air pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics.
He scored a total of 576-22x over the six series with a high of 99 on his third series. Fellow American James Hall finished 10th.The top eight qualifiers advanced to the final.
In the final, Iran's Javad Foroughi won the gold medal by shooting an Olympic record 244.8 points. Serbia's Damir Mikec (silver) and China's Wei Pang (bronze) rounded out the podium.
Mowrer is the first American to compete in both pistol and rifle events at the same Olympics. A two-time Olympian, Mowrer also appeared at the 2012 London Games.
He will compete later in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's three-position air rifle event Aug. 2, 2021.
Mowrer trains in Colorado Springs, Colorado as a Staff Sgt. with the U.S. Army's World Class Athlete Training Program (WCAP).
Fellow Montanan Ali Weisz (Belgrade) also competed in the women's air rifle in Tokyo. Whitefish's Nicole Heavirland will appear in the women's rugby sevens tournament for Team USA.
