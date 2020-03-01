Four Montana runners represented the Treasure State in the Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta this weekend.
In the women's race, Heather Lieberg of Helena placed 41st with a time of 2:39:47. Bozeman triathlete Haley Chura finish in 304th place with a mark of 2:54:25.
In the men's race, Mark Messmer of Missoula finished in 110th place in the with a time of 2:25:53. Bozeman's Adam Wollant made it through the first 19 miles but did not complete the race.
The Top 3 men and women will head for Tokyo in August. Team USA will be represented by Galen Rupp, Jacob Riley and Abdi Adiraham on the men's side and Aliphine Tuliamuk, Molly Seidel and Sally Kipyego on the women's team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.