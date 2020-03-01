Lieberg (copy)

Helena's Heather Lieberg was one of four Montana runners to compete at the Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta. 

 Courtesy photo

Four Montana runners represented the Treasure State in the Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta this weekend. 

In the women's race, Heather Lieberg of Helena placed 41st with a time of 2:39:47. Bozeman triathlete Haley Chura finish in 304th place with a mark of 2:54:25. 

In the men's race, Mark Messmer of Missoula finished in 110th place in the with a time of 2:25:53. Bozeman's Adam Wollant made it through the first 19 miles but did not complete the race. 

The Top 3 men and women will head for Tokyo in August. Team USA will be represented by Galen Rupp, Jacob Riley and Abdi Adiraham on the men's side and Aliphine Tuliamuk, Molly Seidel and Sally Kipyego on the women's team. 

Tags

Load comments