BILLINGS – Over a combined 15 years on the U.S. Ski Team and four different Olympic Games representing Team USA, brothers Bryon and Brad Wilson have never stood together on an Olympics moguls course.

Bryon, a bronze medalist from the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, had injuries that limited his Olympic experience to a single opportunity, although he continued to compete until retiring in 2018.

Brad’s Olympic journey didn’t start until the next games in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. As of 2022, Brad is a three-time Olympian with appearances in Pyeongchang, South Korea (2018), and now Beijing.

But Beijing is when it will all come together for the brothers from Butte: Bryon, this time as a coach, and Brad in his final season of competition.

“It’s our first Olympics together and it’s in a pretty cool coach-athlete role which is wild. I didn’t really think that this was going to happen,” Brad said. “We both understand how cool it is and are super excited about it.”

It’s one thing to be able to go to the Olympics with your brother, but it will be another for them to stand together at the top of the course as one prepares to finish his skiing career and the other takes another step into a new one.

“It’s one of my most favorite things is to be in the (start) gate with Brad,” Bryon described.

“Brad’s a veteran. He knows just as much as me.”

As a point coach for Brad, Bryon will watch from the bottom of the course during training offering tips, but is the one with him at the start gate during competition offering final coaching.

It's a role that both brothers appreciate.

“I can trust and know that he is there for me and wants me to do my very best and that’s really important as a coach and one of the hardest thing for coaches to do,” Brad explained.

The start of their careers building and skiing off jumps at the top of Homestake Pass has been well-chronicled and featured in the Montana PBS documentary "Mavericks".

Bryon first made the U.S. Ski Team in 2007 and Brad joined him on the national team in 2012. In an event that has been part of the Olympics since 1992, Bryon is one of just four American men with an Olympic medal in moguls. When he retired, he also had four World Cup podiums, the 2009 U.S. mogul championship and had spent 11 years on the World Cup circuit.

Bryon Wilson

Freestyle skier Bryon Wilson of Butte was named one of the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team moguls coaches June 8, 2021. He will be in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics and gets to help coach his younger brother Brad among the athletes. Wilson was the bronze medalist in the men's moguls at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, B.C. 

Toward the end of his professional career he had also been running some summer camps in Whistler, British Columbia, but wasn’t quite sure what the next stage of his life would hold.

“I knew (coaching) was always something I’d enjoyed,” Bryon said. “The opportunity kind of presented itself to me.”

When he officially retired from competition after multiple injuries had taken their toll, Bryon began coaching with Wasatch Freestyle in Park City, Utah, where he has lived and trained for years and where the U.S. Ski Team is based.

“I enjoyed helping athletes achieve what they wanted to,” Bryon said. “The part I enjoy the most is seeing the lightbulb go off in athletes’ heads.”

He coached multiple members of the current U.S. Olympic squad before they made the U.S. team and before long, it led to an opportunity with the U.S. Ski Team where he was named a coach in the summer of 2021.

“It’s a lot more mental management and emotional management. Everyone on the team is a great skier,” Bryon said. “Being on the U.S. team for 11 years, I can bring that to how I interact with the athletes.”

Bryon Wilson

Bryon Wilson holds his bronze medal for men's moguls at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia.

And his insight has been paying off so far.

“I mean, yeah, he’s my brother, but he’s able to develop that trust in other athletes,” Brad said. “I’ve talked to the other athletes since he’s been coaching and they’re just really stoked on him as a coach because of that.”

Bryon says he learned by medaling in Vancouver that a lot of the expectations at the Olympics are external and to let the results take care of themselves. He tells his athletes including Brad, “They’ve done the work and it’s just time to perform and show off their skills.”

The men’s moguls contest begins with qualifying rounds ahead of the opening ceremonies on Feb. 3 at 7:45 p.m. local time. Additional rounds and the medal final are on Feb. 5.

And at the top of the course will be two brothers from Butte. As he watches Brad ski, Bryon says “I turn into the biggest cheerleader.”

