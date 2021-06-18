Lucy Corbett

Montana State's Lucy Corbett earned All-America honors for her finish at the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field ahead of competing at the Olympic Team Trials for track and field. 

 Chuck Aragon For 406mtsports.com

NBC and NBCSN are providing coverage over eight nights of the U.S. Olympic Team trials in track and field from Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Full schedule and live stream links are here.

The top three finishers with an Olympic qualifying mark will be selected to represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

(All times listed are MDT)

Friday, June 18:

NBCSN

5:03 p.m. Dani Aragon (Billings, women's 1,500 heat 2)

5:45 p.m. Lucy Corbett (Montana State, women's high jump flight 1)

7:15 p.m. Sammy Evans (Havre/University of Montana, women's triple jump flight 1)

Saturday, June 19:

NBCSN

3:15 p.m. Benji Phillips (Glasgow, men's javelin)

Sunday, June 20:

NBCOlympics.com

7:35 p.m.  Grayson Murphy (Bozeman, women's steeplechase)

Monday, June 21:

NBCSN

5:29 p.m. Duncan Hamilton (Montana State, men's steeplechase)

Thursday, June 24:

NBCSN

8:00 p.m. Sadi Henderson (Corvallis, women's 800)

8:32 p.m. Drake Schneider (Montana State, men's 400 hurdles)

Friday, June 25: 

NBCOlympics.com

2:00 p.m. Carley VonHeeder (Montana State, women's javelin)

Saturday, June 26: 

NBC

7:44 p.m. Makena Morley (Bigfork, women's 10,000 meters)

