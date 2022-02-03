Four Montanans will be competing for Team USA in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Since Beijing is 15 hours ahead of Mountain Standard Time, here's how to watch them.

NBC is planning to make to air all live events on their streaming platform Peacock for those without a cable login.

Freestyle Skiing:

Brad Wlison (Butte)

EventCompetition (Local Day/Time)ChannelWatch (MST)
Men's Moguls qualification 1Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:45 p.m.Live: USA Replay: NBCLive: Feb. 3 at 4:45 a.m.
Replay: Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.
Men's Moguls qualification 2Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.Live: USA or NBC appLive: Feb. 5 at 3 a.m.
Men's Moguls finals (1-3)Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., 8:05 p.m., 8:40 p.m..Live: USA or NBC app
Replay: NBC		Live: Feb. 5 at 4:30 a.m.
Replay: Feb. 5 at 10 p.m.

Darian Stevens (Missoula), Maggie Voisin (Whitefish)

EventCompetition (Local Day/Time)ChannelWatch (MST)
Women's Big Air qualificationFeb. 7, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.Live: USA or NBC appLive: Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Women's Big Air finalFeb. 8, 2022 at 10 a.m.Live: NBC or NBC appLive: Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
Women's Slopestyle qualificationFeb. 13, 2022 at 10 a.m.Live: USA or NBC appLive: Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.
Women's Slopestyle finalFeb. 14, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.Live: NBC app

Replay: NBC
Live: Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Replay: Feb. 13 at 8:45 p.m.

Ice Hockey:

Jake Sanderson (Whitefish)

EventCompetition (Local Day/Time)ChannelWatch (MST)
USA vs. China (Group A)Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:10 p.m.Live: USA or NBC app

Replay: USA
Live: Feb. 10 at 6:10 a.m.
Replay: Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.
USA vs Canada (Group A)Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:10 p.m.Live: USA or NBC app

Replay: USA
Live: Feb. 11 at 9:20 p.m.
Replay: Feb. 12 at 3 p.m.
USA vs Germany (Group A)Feb. 13 2022 at 9:10 p.m.Live: USA or NBC app

Replay: USA
Live: Feb. 13 at 6:10 a.m.
Replay: Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.
Tournament RoundsFeb. 15, 16, 18, 2022TBATBA
Medal RoundsFeb. 19-20, 2022TBATBA

