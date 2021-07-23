Three Montanans will be competing for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Since Tokyo is 15 hours ahead of Mountain Daylight Time, here's how to watch them.

Shooting:

nickolaus mowrer 1

Sgt. Nickolaus Mowrer posing for a photo in Olympic gear.

Nick Mowrer (Butte)

EventCompetition (Local Day/Time)ChannelWatch (MDT)
10m Air PistolJuly 24 at 1:00 p.m.nbcolympics.com

Qualifying July 23 at 10 p.m.

Final July 24 at 12:30 a.m.

50m Rifle 3 PositionsAug. 2 at 11:30 a.m.nbcolympics.com

Qualifying Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

Final Aug. 3 at 1:50 a.m.

Ali Weisz

Belgrade's Ali Weisz pictured here at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, honing her skills in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. 

Ali Weisz (Belgrade)

Event

Competition 
(Local Day/Time)

ChannelWatch (MDT)
10m Air RifleJuly 24 at 8:30 a.m.nbcolympics.comQualifying July 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Final July 23 at 7:45 p.m.

Rugby Sevens:

Nicole Heavirland

Nicole Heavirland

Nicole Heavirland (Whitefish)

Event

Competition
(Local Day/Time)

ChannelWatch (MDT)

USA vs China (pool C)

July 29 at 10 a.m.nbcolympics.comJuly 28 at 6 p.m.
USA vs Japan (pool C)July 29 at 6 p.m.

Live: nbcolympics.com

Replay: NBCSN

Live: July 29 at 1:30 a.m.

Replay: July 29 at 4 p.m.

USA vs Australia (pool C)July 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Live: nbcolympics.com

Replay: NBCSN

Live: July 29 at 6 p.m.

Replay: July 29 at 11 p.m.

Medal RoundsJuly 30-31 (TBD) USA/CNBC/NBCSNTBD

