Three Montanans will be competing for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Since Tokyo is 15 hours ahead of Mountain Daylight Time, here's how to watch them.
Shooting:
|Event
|Competition (Local Day/Time)
|Channel
|Watch (MDT)
|10m Air Pistol
|July 24 at 1:00 p.m.
|nbcolympics.com
Qualifying July 23 at 10 p.m.
|50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Aug. 2 at 11:30 a.m.
|nbcolympics.com
Qualifying Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.
|Event
Competition
|Channel
|Watch (MDT)
|10m Air Rifle
|July 24 at 8:30 a.m.
|nbcolympics.com
|Qualifying July 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Final July 23 at 7:45 p.m.
Rugby Sevens:
|Event
Competition
|Channel
|Watch (MDT)
USA vs China (pool C)
|July 29 at 10 a.m.
|nbcolympics.com
|July 28 at 6 p.m.
|USA vs Japan (pool C)
|July 29 at 6 p.m.
Live: nbcolympics.com
Replay: NBCSN
Live: July 29 at 1:30 a.m.
Replay: July 29 at 4 p.m.
|USA vs Australia (pool C)
|July 30 at 10:30 a.m.
Live: nbcolympics.com
Replay: NBCSN
Live: July 29 at 6 p.m.
Replay: July 29 at 11 p.m.
|Medal Rounds
|July 30-31 (TBD)
|USA/CNBC/NBCSN
|TBD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.