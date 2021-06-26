EUGENE, Ore. — Makena Morley ran the women's 10,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in track and field in 33 minutes, 2.87 seconds to finish 19th overall Saturday morning.
Emily Sisson won the race in a new Olympic trials meet record of 31:03.82 to eclipse the mark set by Deena Kastor in 2004. Karissa Schweizer (31:16.52) and Alicia Monson (31:18.55) finished second and third respectively to earn their spots onto Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.
Morley told 406mtsports.com last week, "To be able to compete on that stage I think will be such a good experience for me."
After the race was moved to the morning to avoid the excessive heat warnings Eugene is currently under, the runners were doing whatever they could to stay cool ahead of the race. The temperatures started in the mid to low 80s with 50 percent humidity.
The competitor field was unusually large with 41 runners taking the start line, compared to 24 runners at the 2016 trials. But since the marathon trials took place in February 2020 before the COVID-19 shutdowns, more runners had time to retool their training and decide if they wanted to attempt to make the team in the 10,000 meters.
Sisson, Saturday's winner, was one of them. She had to pull out of the marathon trials midway through the race. But she came back for another attempt and led for all but the first mile of the 25 lap race.
Morley, who is from Bigfork but currently lives and trains in Bozeman, was in 11th-14th for much of the race when over the final six laps fell to 19th as the pace quickened and the effects of the heat accumulated.
Four runners did not finish.
