MISSOULA — Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda took the next major step as an Olympic hopeful in late January.
Esponda earned Junior International Elite status with USA Gymnastics at the Vegas Cup, the first of six national qualifying events this year. She now will have the opportunity to work her way onto the U.S. National Junior Team.
She’s the first Montanan to earn Elite status in over 40 years, according to Chris Bushard, one of her coaches at Roots Gymnastics in Missoula. The most recent person to achieve the feat was Jeanine (Creek) Henneford of Great Falls, he noted.
“This is definitely the biggest thing she’s accomplished to this portion of her career,” Bushard said. “It’s a pretty huge deal. Probably less than 1% of kids ever achieve Elite status in gymnastics. And probably less than 1% of clubs ever have a gymnast make it that far.
“Since the U.S. is the top-ranked country for gymnastics, to be Elite in the U.S. is a big deal. It puts her in probably the top 20 in the world.”
The Elite program provides events for aspiring Team USA athletes to earn their way into representing the U.S. in international competitions. Esponda will get to compete in three events: the Winter Cup Feb. 24-26 in Louisville, which could help her qualify for the Junior World Championships March 29-April 2 in Turkey, as well as the American Classic in July and the U.S. Classic in August.
Perform well enough at one of those three meets and she can qualify for the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in August. The 28-member Senior and Junior national teams are named following that competition.
Esponda is in her final year competing at the Junior level, which is for up to age 15. Next year, she’ll be eligible to compete at the Senior level, which means she can then potentially compete for the U.S. National Team at the World Championships and Olympic Games.
Esponda is 14 but is considered 15 for competition purposes because her birthday is in 2023. She’ll be 15 at the start of 2024 but will be considered 16, which allows her to potentially compete for Team USA at the Paris Olympics next summer, which is why it was important to show she could earn Elite status this year.
“It’s really cool to see how the community has really stood behind this kid as she’s gone through the process,” Bushard said. “Other kids can see her achieve that goal and see that it’s possible coming out of Montana. It’s a really neat thing for all gymnasts around Montana. She’s young, but she’s a big role model for everybody.”
This is Esponda’s first time earning Junior Elite status and her first time attempting to achieve it. She’s the first gymnast from Missoula to accomplish that feat, according to Bushard.
Last year, Esponda earned Hopes Elite status, which is a younger age group than Junior and has a different scoring system. She went on to win national championships in vault and beam at the Hopes Elite Championships in July in Salt Lake City.
Esponda trains at Roots Gymnastics five days a week, at least 30 hours each week while being homeschooled, Bushard said. Her family moved to Missoula from Helena about 3 years ago, living in the Garden City on weekdays and in the Queen City on weekends, Bushard noted.
“One of the things Reese has that you don’t often see in Elite level athletes is the ability to work hard, do your job in the gym but enjoy the process of doing it and have fun with the challenge of it all,” he said. “It’s incredible to watch how she manages that. She has a smile on her face even though it’s a challenge.”
Esponda was one of five Junior gymnasts to score a 49.0 or higher to qualify for Elite status at the three-day meet Jan. 27-29. It was a loaded field because it was the first national qualifying event of 2023, according to Bushard.
Esponda placed fourth all-around with a score of 49.2 points. She took first in floor routine (13.1) and third in vault (13.1). She also was 11th in uneven bars (11.35) and 16th in balance beam (11.65).
A fall on beam and a fall on bars cost Esponda two points and kept her from scoring a 51.2 or higher. The three scorers ahead of her finished with 51.9, 50.25 and 49.65 points.
Her score of 49.2 points would've been good for seventh place in the Senior division. Senior gymnasts must score 50.0 or higher to get Elite status.
“We were analyzing all the floor routines and determined she had the most difficult one in the country for Junior Elite,” Bushard said. “She had one of the highest executions as far as one of the highest difficulties. When we saw her score, it was the highest she’s ever achieved on floor.
“Vault was awesome. We haven’t upgraded it yet, so it’s still easy for her but relatively hard for others. Bars and beam, she had a fall on each. In my experience, in this stage of gymnastics, it’s very rare that a kid falls once yet alone twice and qualifies. Not necessarily her best routines, but her execution was so good she could still score good enough with a fall.”
