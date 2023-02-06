MISSOULA — Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda took the next major step as an Olympic hopeful in late January.

Esponda earned Junior International Elite status with USA Gymnastics at the Vegas Cup, the first of six national qualifying events this year. She now will have the opportunity to work her way onto the U.S. National Junior Team.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments