Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda took another step toward becoming an Olympian by qualifying for the U.S. Championships this past weekend.

Esponda, who trains at Roots Gymnastics in Missoula, placed fourth all-around out of 27 gymnasts in Junior Elite at the American Classic July 6-9 in Katy, Texas. She scored a 51.800, which exceeded the required 50 to qualify for the U.S. Championships. The winning score was 52.850 and the low was 45.150.

Esponda, who was born in Helena and lives in Clancy, took first place in floor routine with a score of 13.000. She was fifth on the balance beam at 13.050, seventh on the uneven bars at 12.850 and 12th on the vault at 12.900. Scores are based on difficulty, execution and deductions.

The U.S. Championships will take place Aug. 24-27 in San Jose, California. The 28-member Junior and Senior national teams will be selected following the U.S. Championships.

Prior to that, Esponda will compete in the U.S. Classic Aug. 4-5 in Chicago. The event will feature the return of Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion. Biles hasn't competed since the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In January, Esponda became the first Montanan in over 40 years to earn Junior Elite status. That was a major step toward trying to earn a spot on the U.S. National Junior Team for the Paris Olympics next summer. She'll turn 16 years old during the Olympic year, which makes her eligible to compete.