Katharine Berkoff is off to an impressive start at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Missoula Hellgate grad and former Missoula Aquatic Club member finished in a tie for second in the women's 100-meter backstroke prelims Monday morning with a mark of 58.88. The time was a personal best and represents the 10th fastest in the world this year.
Berkoff qualified for the semifinals, which will be held Monday night at about 6:30 Mountain Time. If she finishes in the top eight, she will qualify for tomorrow's final, where the top two are awarded a spot on the Olympic team.
The list of swimmers in the women's 100 back includes world record holder Regan Smith and former world record holder Kathleen Baker. On top of that, 2016 Olympian Olivia Smoliga is vying for a spot. Berkoff finished ahead of Smoliga and Baker in prelims and Smith had the top overall time at 58.35.
As a sophomore member of the North Carolina State team, Berkoff won three national titles and earned seven All-American honors in March.
Ever since she was in grammar school, she has dreamed of following in her father's footsteps and swimming in the Olympics. Dave Berkoff of Missoula was a backstroke specialist who earned gold medals in two relays and both silver and bronze in the 100 back.
Berkoff will compete in the 200 backstroke prelims on Friday. She has been stronger in the 100 back over the course of her career.
Ethan Harder of Billings raced in the men's 100 backstroke prelims Monday. He failed to reach the semifinals, placing 51st with a time of 56.22. The Texas Longhorn will compete in the 200 butterfly prelims Tuesday.
Notes: Fans may watch the trials on NBCSN at 4:30 p.m. and on NBC at 6 p.m. ... To learn more about the U.S. Team Trials or to watch via streaming, log on to www.swimswam.com.
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.