BILLINGS — At the newly opened Big Air Shougang venue, Missoula's Darian Stevens finished 11th in women's ski big air at the 2022 Olympics.
Stevens, competing in her second Olympics, was the lone American to make the final in the event's inaugural appearance on the Olympic program.
In what NBC announcer Tom Wallisch called "the most impressive display of women's freeskiing I think I've ever watched," with multiple women landing jumps with rotations of 1620 and 1440, China's Eileen Gu won the gold with a score of 188.25. France's Tess Ledeux (187.5) earned silver and Swtizerland's Mathilde Gremaud (182.5) earned bronze.
Athletes took three jumps and the best combination of two separate tricks counted toward their final score.
Stevens began the contest by dropping fifth in the order. She landed a switch 1080 on her first attempt, which scored her a 56.75 and had her in 11th place after the first run.
On her second run, Stevens attempted the same trick to clean up the grab, but bobbled a bit on the landing as she pitched forward and had to drag her hand which resulted in a 50.75 for no improvement on her initial score. Stevens shrugged and told the camera at the bottom, "Gotta go big in Big Air right?"
Stevens' third jump was one that she said she tried in practice for the first time the day of the contest, but ultimately she crashed on the landing. The judges scored it an 18.25. Her final score was 75 and enough for 11th place.
She and Whitefish's Maggie Voisin will also compete in the women's ski slopestyle contest later in the Olympics. They are two of four Montanans set to compete at these Olympics.
