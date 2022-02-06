BILLINGS — Two Montanans competed in the inaugural women's ski big air contest at the Olympics in Beijing.
Two-time Olympian Darian Stevens from Missoula qualified in eighth place as the lone American to make the final. Whitefish's Maggie Voisin placed 15th. Canada's Megan Oldham led the field with a 171.25.
The event was making its debut for skiers after first appearing as a snowboard event in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Twenty-four skiers began with the top 12 advancing to the event final on the following day. Each got three jumps and their best two combined for their score.
American teammates Marin Hamill finished 14th and Caroline Claire finished 24th. All four are scheduled to compete later in the Games in the women's ski slopestyle.
Both Montanans competed back-to-back in the order as they lined up at the top of the Big Air Shougang venue.
In her first attempt, Stevens landed a switch 1080 to score 84.75 points right off the bat. She went for a 900 on her second attempt, but slid out on the landing. "Next one," Stevens said. On her third jump, Stevens nailed a cork 900 with the tail grab and pumped both her fists upon landing. The judges awarded her 67.25 points for her effort. She totaled 152 points to place eighth.
Voisin, who is at her third Olympics, crashed on her first attempt when her jump came up just short of the landing so in order to qualify, she had to land both of her subsewuent attempts. She came back with a double cork 1260 on her second attempt that scored 60 points with the judges and a switch 900 on her third attempt, good enough for 68 points for a total of 128, but not enough to move her into the top 12, ultimately finishing 15th. As the score came in, Voisin waved and told the camera, "See you in slopestyle."
The women's ski big air final is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. local time, but U.S. viewers can watch live Monday at 7 p.m. on NBC.
Stevens and Voisin are two of four Montana athletes competing in Beijing in addition to Butte's Brad Wilson (men's moguls) and Whitefish's Jake Sanderson (ice hockey).
