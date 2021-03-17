BUTTE — The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed many of Montana's gatherings and events, but through the determination shown by staff, volunteers, athletes and donors, the 2021 Montana Special Olympics summer games are underway with a new look this year.
The summer games typically draw hundreds of participants at a central location for competition. With large gatherings still seen as a health risk, teams throughout Montana will record their accomplishments in their home city, which will be judged against other teams statewide.
"We provide year-round opportunities for our athletes," said Jamie Wood, vice president of sports at Special Olympics Montana. "Due to COVID, especially with our more-vulnerable population, we're not going to be hosting our traditional event in Bozeman as scheduled.
"But we're still offering a statewide event. Athletes will be training from their home communities in-person with their teams, and they'll get scored on their performance in five outdoor sports."
Athletes will train for eight weeks, with a four-week analysis and final judging after eight weeks. Divisions are set for the athletes, so their performance can be weighted against athletes throughout the state according to Wood.
Training began March 1 and will continue through April. While the summer games are the premiere event for Montana Special Olympics, the program provides more than an opportunity for athletic competition.
"The Special Olympics is a platform for our athletes to train not just for sports, but for life," Wood said. "I've seen a lot of our athletes really grow and change with the opportunities the Special Olympics gives them on and off the field."
"Our athletes have learned to serve on a board, have become public speakers and have learned life skills through their participation in sports," Wood continued.
Participants receive skilled training, equipment and uniforms so they can have an enjoyable and successful experience. Much of the funding for the summer games, as well as the winter games and year-round programs, comes from the MTN Chevy Raffle.
The MTN Chevy Raffle is the largest fundraiser each year for Montana Special Olympics. Partners including Town Pump and Pizza Hut sell raffle tickets each year, with last year's donations reaching $472,812.
"Local teams and athletes are given the raffle tickets to sell from November until May," said Wendy Rispens of Montana Special Olympics. "Then our sponsors, like Town Pump, sell during February and March. Also, we have online sales to utilize."
"The money goes everywhere," Rispens continued. "It goes to the athletes and their teams, they raise money for uniforms, travel and competition. It goes border-to-border across the state and it all stays local."
The MTN Chevy raffle has been a Montana tradition for the last 27 years. Donations have dipped this year due to the pandemic, but there are still multiple months for funds to be raised.
Teams are located throughout the state, hosted by a variety of organizations. Butte for example, has multiple teams, while Anaconda and Deer Lodge have teams of their own.
"I think that we're slowly but surely returning to in-person activities, we were unable to have in-person events last year," Wood said. "People have been so supportive through COVID and are excited to get back to in-person events."
The easiest way to donate to Montana Special Olympics is by buying an MTN Chevy raffle ticket at local partner stores like Town Pump. Tickets are $5.
One of the most active teams in Montana has been Silver Bow D.D.C (Direct Disabilities Council) located in Butte. According to Wood, Silver Bow D.D.C has been a heavily-involved team in nearly all of the Special Olympics' events.
"Silver Bow D.D.C has been one of the most active during COVID, we'll come up with an activity and they'll be extremely supportive," Wood said. "A lot of things have been put on hold because of COVID but we're so glad to have small localized events."
The Silver Bow D.D.C. has been training for the summer games through running, walking and various track and field events.
The team has enjoyed the games and the social aspect of a team setting, despite not being able to play all the sports typically available this time of year due to COVID.
"It means a lot to them, competing and being with their friends," said Peggy Harrington of Silver Bow D.D.C.. "They can't compete in all the sports they'd like to, but they're enjoying the games they can play. They're cheering each other on, even at the smaller venues."
While much of the attention is on the summer games and MTN Chevy raffle, funds from the raffle also support the winter games. Athletes are able to participate in snow-related sports such as snow-shoeing, skiing and bowling.
One of the hopes for Montana Special Olympics going forward is the ability to host their annual basketball tournament. According to Wood, the tournament will return to Butte this coming year if the health department allows it.
