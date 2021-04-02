FORT WORTH, Texas — Barrett Stanghill of Philipsburg and Toby Erickson of East Helena both lost their quarterfinal matches Friday in the Greco-Roman discipline at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials.

Stanghill, a former two-time state champion (2011-12) for Drummond-Philipsburg who was competing in the 87-kilogram division, lost to John Stefanowicz of the All-Marine Wrestling team 9-3. He was competing for the Minnesota Storm.

Erickson, a U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program member, lost to West Cathcart of the NYAC-IllinoisRTC 5-1 in the 130-kilogram division. Erickson was a Class AA champion at heavyweight for Helena in 2008 and 2009. 

