Tokyo Olympics Rugby

Nicole Heavirland (4) and United States players celebrate after defeating Australia in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. 

 AP Photo Shuji Kajiyama

The U.S. Eagles defeated Australia, the defending Olympic champions, 14-12 in the final game of the pool play portion of the Tokyo Olympics women's rugby sevens tournament at Tokyo Stadium. They finish pool play undefeated 3-0.

But after falling behind 12-0, the U.S. had to come back in the second half as they found a way to win Pool C and earn its top seed into the medal rounds.

Cheta Emba started the comeback with a try with just over four minutes remaining, but captain Abby Gustaitis' try with under three minutes left brought the Eagles back even with Australia. Whitefish's Nicole Heavirland converted on both tries to earn four points, including the deciding margin.

Both teams will advance to the quarterfinals by virtue of their top two finish in pool C (which also included China and host Japan). The U.S. defeated both yesterday 28-14 (China) and 17-7 (Japan).

Australia will face Fiji. The U.S. will await Great Britain before playing their quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. in Tokyo (3:30 a.m. MDT).

The U.S. is aiming to improve on a fifth-place finish from the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Tags

Load comments