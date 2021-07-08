BILLINGS – Nicole Heavirland has looked at the letter hanging on her wall for five years.

“I pinned the Olympic letter in 2016 of it saying that I didn’t make the team and pinned it in my room so I could see it everyday as motivation to make sure that didn’t happen again,” Heavirland said.

Heavirland, who is from Whitefish, is partway to that goal. On June 17 she was one of twelve players named to the USA Rugby Women’s sevens team to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

As one of two “travel reserves” at the 2016 Rio Games, Heavirland remembers the experience of being there motivating her.

“I was the 13th/14th woman in case any injury and then I would see the pitch. During the Olympics there wasn’t an injury so I didn’t get that title of being an Olympian,” Heavirland said.

She’s worked hard since to get the opportunity to call herself an Olympian playing the game she loves. During those five years, she has represented USA Rugby in both the seven-player and 15-player versions of the game, been a team captain and traveled the world with the team.

“As far as making the team, it’s a selection every day. Your spot is never guaranteed,” Heavirland said. “There is always someone better than you or someone nipping at your heels wanting your position so it makes for a really competitive environment and I honestly love it.”

The U.S. team will depart in mid-July and spend a week training in Mimasaka, Japan adjusting to cultural, climate and time differences before arriving in Tokyo for the opening ceremonies July 23. Their tournament will run July 29-31.

This will be just the second time women will be able to compete in rugby at the Olympics since the sport made its return in Brazil after having been left off the Olympic program since 1924.

Australia is the defending gold medalist while the U.S. was fifth in 2016. The tournament in Tokyo includes 12 teams: New Zealand, Great Britain, Kenya, Canada, France, Fiji, Brazil, Australia, China, Japan, the U.S. and the Russian Olympic Committee (Russia is still banned by WADA from competing under their own banner).

Teams were placed into pools according to rankings based on HSBC World Rugby Sevens series and other World Rugby-sanctioned tournaments over the previous two years. Heavirland and the Eagles qualified directly by finishing runners-up in the 2019 Rugby Sevens Series and medaling in five of the six rounds. They have been placed in Pool C along with Australia, China and Japan.

Before leaving for Japan, Heavirland and her teammates played one final tournament at the Quest for Gold in Los Angeles June 25-26. It was the final opportunity to compete before the Games and a final chance to see their families who will not be allowed to travel to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Heavirland was excited to see her grandparents, brothers and parents. She grew up watching her brothers play and her dad coach for the Black and Blue rugby club in the Flathead Valley, which motivated her to get her start in the sport as a sophomore in high school.

“My first tournament was in Hamilton, Montana, and there was snow on the field and I ended up getting MVP of the match, and I think that just like told me ‘I could do this sport,’” Heavirland said.

But she also really loved basketball so after a couple seasons, she put rugby on hold and attended Phillips Exteter Academy in New Hampshire with the goal of a Division I basketball scholarship which she achieved playing for Army.

While at West Point, the rugby coach kept asking if she wanted to join the team. She came back to the pitch during spring semester 2015 where she was named a U.S. Military Academy All-American, but in November of that year she got a call from the national team coach offering her the chance to train with the U.S. at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California.

“So I took that opportunity to shoot for the 2016 Rio Olympics and left West Point my sophomore year,” Heavirland said. “Ultimately, I’m super pleased with my decision.”

Heavirland made her USA debut during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in the Atlanta Sevens and was named to the traveling pool for the inaugural women’s rugby tournament in 2016 in Rio. She's traveled all over with the team since.

“We get to see the world which is really cool,” Heavirland citing her favorite places rugby has taken her as being Capetown, South Africa and Fiji.

“Obviously it’s beautiful in both locations and the people are just rugby lovers and they’re super nice so I think being a rugby player, you just feel so welcomed in their country,” Heavirland said. “You feel almost like a celebrity.”

She still loves coming home, though.

“I’m just so proud of where I come from,” Heavirland said. “When anyone asks, ‘Where are you from?’ I just love saying Montana.”

And through it all, she’s learned some lessons she will take with her to the Olympics.

“The sooner you realize that it’s not about the results, it’s about the journey and learning along the way then the better you’re off,” Heavirland said. “It’s enjoying your teammates, it’s enjoying the opportunity to travel the world and compete in a sport that you love and soak up every little thing that you get to do along the way.”

She knows what it’s like for the reserve players and is aware of how they’re feeling. She also saw what it was like for her teammates who did play in Rio so she feels like she's going into the tournament with open eyes.

“There’s a lot on the line and lot of stress building up so I’m aware that that’s a thing that’s happening and trying to have perspective about things,” Heavirland said. “There’s also that 13th/14th this go-round and just being aware of how they may be feeling during the times and just be aware of their feelings. I think that being there in 2016 is only going to help.”

Much like a point guard on the court, Heavirland will play the positions of scrum half and hooker on the pitch, helping get her team organized and moving in the direction they want to go. But at the end of the day, the rugby sevens game is quicker and requires more individual responsibility requiring all players to step up, both things that Heavirland enjoys.

“I think sevens is a lot more dynamic and I think your weaknesses are exploited more so it seems to be a lot on the line individually at times and then as a collective so it’s a very unique balance,” Heavirland said.

She’s looking forward to a potential matchup with New Zealand after pool play is complete as she says their team always rises to the occasion and encourages people watching the tournament to see how rugby differs from other sports they may be more familiar with.

“Watch for the respect level that there is between the two teams. No matter who it’s up against, it could be Canada who we have a very fierce competition level with, but at the end of the day we still respect them,” Heavirland said. “We still respect them on the pitch and we might tackle them hard to the ground, but we’re willing to give them a hand and pick them up as well so I think that’s really unique in the sport and I challenge someone to pick up on that and see the difference between other sports and rugby.”

And the moment Heavirland is looking forward to most?

“The first whistle of the first game because at that point I think I’ll be able to call myself an Olympian, but up until then, a lot could happen with injuries, with Covid restrictions so I think I’m very excited for that moment. And then just to push that aside and play the best rugby I can play.”