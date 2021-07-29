The USA Eagles defeated Japan 17-7 in their second game of pool play July 29, 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics in women's rugby sevens.
With the win, they are 2-0 in Pool C consisting of China, Japan, Australia and the United States. They defeated China 28-14 in their tournament opener.
Going with a different lineup in their second game to start, the U.S. jumped out to a 10-0 halftime lead. Ilona Maher and Jordan Matyas scored one try apiece to give the Eagles the lead against the host nation.
Whitefish's Nicole Heavirland was inserted at halftime. With five minutes remaining, the U.S.A.'s Kristi Kirshe broke away before passing it off to rookie Ariana Ramsey to score her first try. Heavirland added the conversion for two points.
Japan scored seven points in the final minute to bring the final to 17-7.
In their final pool play game, the U.S. and defending Olympic champions Australia will face off.
The Americans finished fifth in the inaugural Olympic women's rugby sevens tournament in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. By making it to the quarterfinals, they will have an opportunity to take another step in this tournament.
The quarterfinal rounds will take place the afternoon of July 30, 2021.
