As "Thunderstuck" played over the speakers of an otherwise empty Tokyo Stadium, the U.S. women's rugby sevens team and Whitefish's Nicole Heavirland had one last opportunity to end their Olympic tournament on a win.
But instead, the defending champions Australia ended the U.S. campaign and finished ahead 17-7. With the result, Australia placed fifth and the USA Eagles were sixth.
Throughout the match, Australia made it difficult for the Eagles to get possession and were up 10-0 at halftime off tries from Faith Nathan and Madison Ashby.
The U.S. gained some hope in the second half when Naya Tapper broke through and was sprinting down the field. Kristi Kirshe followed just far enough away that Tapper was able to dump it off before being taken down with a one-handed pass that Kirshe turned into a try. Heavirland converted to make it 10-7, but Australia came back with a Demi Hayes goal that turned out to be the 17-7 final.
Both the U.S. men's and women's teams finished sixth in their Olympic tournaments.
It wasn't the tournament either the U.S. or defending champion Australia had imagined coming in as both had medal hopes, but both rebounded from quarterfinal losses to earn the matchup and with it a chance for Australia to earn some revenge for a defeat in the final pool play match to the Eagles. Both teams had also first come through Pool C where the U.S. finished atop the standings 3-0.
Team USA fell to Great Britain (21-12) in the quarterfinal, but recovered to defeat China 33-14 to get to the fifth-place game. They had defeated both China (28-14) and Australia (14-12) just days before in pool play where they also earned victory against hosts Japan (17-7).
Heavirland finished the tournament, having appeared in all six matches and started in five, with 22 points converting on 11 of 13.
It was just the second time women's rugby sevens had been featured at the Olympics. Heavirland had been a traveling alternate for the 2016 Rio Games, but worked for five years in order to make the Tokyo squad.
Fiji earned the bronze medal with a 21-12 defeat of Great Britain. New Zealand won the gold with a 26-12 win against France who earned silver.
